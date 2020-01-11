Aries, Sagittarius, Leo: Zodiac signs who have trouble staying in long term relationships

Most love stories involve forevers and lots of love But there are some people who just can't seem to stay in a relationship to get to that stage.

Sometimes, relationships are more than just finding the right partner. For some people, it is just about finding companionship for a limited period of time. While many people are looking for forever, there are many who just want to keep things casual and not interested in a long term investment. And this preference differs from person to person. Check out the signs who are not interested in long term relationships at all.

Aries

For you, the best part about dating is the chase. You get so caught up chasing the person for so long that when they are finally convinced to be with you, you get cold feet and lose interest and back off, not paying too much attention to anything revolving the person anymore.

Gemini

You usually go in the direction of whatever interests you at the moment. But if somebody doesn't hold your attention, you head out. You don't give things the time they deserve and are never ready to invest in a long term relationship unless you are truly captivated by the other person.

Sagittarius

You always believe that you have no time or energy to maintain or even build a new relationship. You prefer your relationships to be short and sweet and then head off when something else catches your interest or relive your independence.

Leo

The life of the party, you have no shortage of people interested in you. Once somebody stops giving you the attention you need, you don't hesitate from moving on to the next person who you know will shower you with attention.

Capricorn

You are primarily driven by your career, Capricorn. You don't want to settle down only because you don't want to open up your heart to anybody and don't really want to go through the risk of it all. This is why casual relationships are your thing. It is safe and convenient for you.

