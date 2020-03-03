Aries, Taurus, Gemini: THESE zodiac signs just don't last long in relationships

Some people are just meant for a long term relationship and then there are those who are just trouble. They may want a long-lasting relationship but they can't handle it for too long and it always ends in a disaster.

Love and relationships are complicated. You never know where they go or how they will turn out. You may want something different from what you get in a relationship. Just because you got into a relationship wanting something long-term or happily ever after, does not mean that. that's what you will get. We just have to learn to accept that when we get into a relationship there are risks and you cannot predict how things will turn out. But then there are those people who just can't handle relationships. No matter what they do, things eventually turn sour or come to an end in some or the other way. Maybe it's just destiny or maybe it's their zodiac signs. Some zodiac signs just can't stay in a relationship for too long. Relationships come with some risk and disappointments and there's no way to avoid them and some people just cannot manage a relationship or maybe they just don't want to. Here are some zodiac signs who don't last long in a relationship.

1. Taurus

People from this sign have a tendency to stray because they tend to get bored really soon. They love the idea of a real relationship but in reality, they find it too boring to handle. They don't stick around long enough to have a long-term relationship and if they do, there's probably something fishy.

2. Sagittarius

They love being in love and in a relationship but they're also very independent. They enjoy being alone and that can often make their partner feel left out or hurt which can take a toll on their relationship. They don't get into a relationship with the intention to cause pain but that's what ends up happening.

3. Libra

They're not the kind to be tied down. They don't like commitment and if they're with you, it's probably for their own selfish reasons. Maybe it's the thrill or the adventure or maybe they're with you for the money but they will end things the moment the thrill or the money is gone. They don't want to be tied down in a relationship.

4. Scorpio

They will drive you crazy. They have high expectations and they're very needy and demanding and they're not the kind to back down or let go. They do make dedicated and loving partners but only if they find their "the one" or soulmate. And if they know that you're not their soulmate, they're bound to break your heart but after they drive you up the walls.

5. Gemini

People from this sign are difficult to deal with because they don't want a partner to share their lives with, they only want a slave who will shut up and listen and nod their heads and agree with everything they say. They are always going to find something wrong with you and try to fix you.

6. Aries

They walk into a relationship with expectations and they will push you till they get what they want. They put too much pressure on their partner to be perfect and meet all their demands and expectations and that's where it all goes downhill. The worst part is that they're pretty aware of what they're doing but they will still blame you for being the bad guy when things end.

