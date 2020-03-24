Aries, Taurus, Virgo: The right way to get the attention of your crush according to their zodiac sign

Have no idea about how your crush feels about you? This is hot to get his/her attention.

Flirting is not the easiest thing to do. With the fear of rejection overpowering everybody, most people chicken out even before they get hang of talking to the person they like. Zodiac signs tell a lot about a person - from their likes and dislikes, personality type and more.

To get the attention of your crush, you need to be creative, while showing your own personality at the same time. If you know their zodiac sign, here's how you can get their attention!

Aries

Aries are known to be strong, aggressive and controlling. Let the Aries you are attracted to be in control of the situation. From asking you out to picking out the place to meet and cuisine, they like the ball to be in their court.

Taurus

Extremely pushy, Taureans love it when you are into the same things as them. Be it music, comedy, travelling, etc. talk about everything they love to get their absolute attention.

Gemini

Mostly afraid of commitment, Gemini's just try to fit in. Do your best to make them feel included in every situation and constantly check up on them. They will appreciate it.

Cancer

Slightly self-obsessed, Cancerians are known for being completely into themselves and not caring much about what you want. Want to impress them or get them to notice you, indulge in their thing and forget about yours.

Leo

Leos are known to be down for anything. They are eternally enthusiastic and curious about things and this shines through their personality. Come up with unique and fun things to do to get the attention of the Leo you have a crush on.

Virgo

Constantly on the look out for love, Virgos are extremely ideal and judgemental at the same time. They believe in the concept of "the one" so find out who their ideal person is, and then get to step two!

Libra

Librans are willing to try anything. More than you trying to impress them, in most cases they will try to impress you! They are up for any plan impromptu or decided. But remember, they are social animals and love attention from literally anybody.

Scorpio

This is the sign who has absolutely no inhibition. They love and appreciate any kind of flirting and even indulge in it! Listening to a song that reminds you about them? Text it to them. They will be extremely flattered and even reciprocate!

Sagittarius

Though they may seem like recluses, Saggis love love to party. Take them out to a lit gathering, watch them unwind - you now have their undivided attention.

Capricorn

A true fan of ensuring things are on line, they need to be clued into the entire stage of where you are meeting, for how long, purpose of visit, etc. Have everything run by them and just play by a Capricorn's rules for their attention.

Aquarius

Aquarians are not interested in anything serious whatsoever. Make sure before you get their attention, you are getting the right kind of attention and are on the same page as to what the two of you want.

Pisces

Extremely controlling in nature, Pisces want to call all the shots. They also constantly need to feel validated about themselves, so keep giving that to them - talking about how they make you laugh, how good they look, to get their attention.

