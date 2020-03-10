Aries, Virgo, Aquarius: THIS is the type of person you will fall in love with based on your zodiac sign

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

You just cannot get enough of these people and will definitely fall in love with these characteristics based on your zodiac sign. Find out!

When it comes to attraction, there are certain qualities that rile up people. Be it their personality, their looks, the way they talk, the way they behave with others, and the list can go on. Each person is different and has a different personality that is attracted to a particular person who fits their idea of 'perfect'. Read on to know your type or the person you will fall head over heels in love with, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

You will fall for the stubborn, high-spirited person for you want somebody who matches your energy. You want a balance but at the same time want somebody who can challenge you and push your forward without holding you back.

Taurus

You will fall for and are extremely attracted to the person who is extremely polished and popular. You can be reserved yourself, but have extremely high standards and can't help but swoon over the popular girl/boy. You love being pampered and the centre of all their attention.

Gemini

You love to talk but are extremely attracted and drawn to the shy, reserved and quiet ones. You take them as a challenge and love to help them open up and be their genuine self. You know that there is more than what meets the eye.

Cancer

You will fall head over heels in love with the person who is a romantic. You love a sweet talker and will not settle for anybody who doesn't make you feel happy from within.

Leo

You are most attracted to somebody who pushes all your buttons. You like to be kept on your toes and are often most attracted to those who don't give you attention, so you have have something to prove and want to prove them wrong.

Virgo

You are most attracted to the messy, unpredictable person You like to be broken out of your clean and simple schedule and are always up for something or somebody messing things up to get the fire in your heart started.

Libra

You can't help but fall in love with the ideal version of 'prince charming'. You want somebody who adores you and swoons over you, making you the centre of their world. And that's exactly the person you will fall for.

Scorpio

You are most attracted to and usually fall head over heels in love with the person who plays hard to get. You are so used to falling for others so when it is the opposite, you are all in!

Sagittarius

You are always on the go are don't like to be held back. When somebody is extremely open-minded, doesn't judge you for your thoughts, actions, behaviour, etc. nothing turns you on more. There are immediate sparks from your end and you will end up falling faster than imagined.

Capricorn

You are most enamoured and blown away by somebody you have utmost respect for. You just want somebody who has their life put together, because you spend ages ensuring your life is together as well.

Aquarius

You are always going about explaining about how you don't need anybody. But the truth of the matter is that you will fall in love with somebody who is as independent and strong-willed as you are.

Pisces

You are immediately attracted to and take absolutely no time to fall in love with the person who needs saving. You become their shoulder to lean on, their confidant and everything else.

Credits :PINKVILLA

