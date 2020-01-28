Aries, Virgo, Scorpio: The pick up line you should use to slide into DMs based on THEIR zodiac sign

Let your star sign tell you how to pick up that person you have had a crush on since forever.

Dating today is mainly finding somebody online and connecting with them. With new dating and hookup apps popping up everyday, we are spoilt for choice. Now that you have swiped right and found a match, the next question is how to start a conversation that will guarantee a response? Sliding into one's DMs is not as simple as it seems - you need to use the right words without making it seem like you are coming on too strong. So what is the pickup line you should use on the person you matched with to slide into their DMs? Let their Zodiac sign tell you!

Aries - Do you want to go on an adventure?

Aries don't like to wait too long. They don't like small talk and all the bullshit and prefer to just jump right in. They are also open to new experiences and tend to get bored easily. Best way to keep them entertained - go on adventures together!

Taurus - Where is your favourite place to eat?

Always up for some gourmet, delicious food, Taureans never skip out on an opportunity to dress up, head out and explore the latest places to eat and chill. By knowing their favourite restaurant/cafe, you get a sense of what their vibe is and can take things forward.

Gemini - Are you doing anything fun this weekend?

Always ask a Gemini more questions than giving out more information about yourself. They are extremely chatty, great conversationalists but are extremely flaky. Don't reveal too much about yourself before meeting them for they might end up flaking in real life!

Cancer - Do you want to go to the planetarium and look at the stars?

Softies on the inside, Cancerians are into sentiments and all things romantic and cute. They will also believe that you truly want to get to know them while having deep talks about the universe.

Leo - What conditioner/moisturiser do you use?

Leo's love their egos to be massaged. They love to be put on a pedestal and have the attention on them. Asking these questions will give them the impression that you like their hair or skin, giving you brownie points.

Virgo - Your grammar is impeccable!

A Virgo is extremely analytical and mature, hence they appreciate the same behaviour from others. They will go out of their way to ensure that their profile is flawless - from the spelling and grammar to the pictures they use.

Libra - Which latest hot spot should we meet at?

One of the most social in the zodiac, Libras know the latest hot spots and have already hit the place multiple times with their crew. Rest assured, when you are with them, you will go to the most lavish and hottest places.

Scorpio - Truth or dare?

This will pave the path for an extremely interesting conversation between the two of you. It will leave the two of you feeling intrigued about each other or not interested at all!

Sagittarius - What's the most badass thing you have done?

Saggis are known for having a wild streak and are open to sharing them, as long as you share too! They are all about controversies and have interesting anecdotes to share.

Capricorn - What's the most you've done for your job?

A workaholic, Capricorns will only take time out to talk to you if you manage to squeeze yourself into their busy schedule. So you might as well open with ehat they love doing the most - working.

Aquarius - Who do you want to vote for this election?

Extremely intelligent and a lover of intense and smart conversations, Aquarians know how to balance out sweet and smart. This will also tell them and you if you both share the same ideas on multiple things.

Pisces - Want to get a drink and dinner?

With a Pisces, who is known for wearing their hearts on their sleeve, it is all about getting to the point. They don't like batting around the bush and frankly, don't have the time for it either.

