Aries, Virgo, Scorpio: Your most UNHEALTHY dating habit, based on your zodiac sign

From being too needy to not caring about your partner, here’s your most unhealthy dating habit based on your zodiac sign. Check it out

Every person comes with a few personality issues to deal with and nobody is perfect. However, things start to go downhill when these issues turn into unhealthy habits. Sometimes, people might not even be aware of these habits and they tend to reflect in their dating life and relationships. So, based on astrology, here is your most unhealthy dating habit based on your zodiac sign.

ARIES

Aries are great to date. They are passionate, funny and adventurous, however, at times, they can come off as strong and selfish. They want everything to themselves and even their partners which makes it a very unhealthy habit. They tend to scare their partners away very early on in the relationship.

TAURUS

Taurus’ are stubborn and they do not give many chances early on in the relationship. This is why if Taurus’ lose trust in their date, it’s very difficult to rebuild that. There’s not much room for mistake and their stubbornness creates a wall around their hearts that is difficult to break.

GEMINI

Geminis are always around people and love to talk. But, their bad dating habit is that they always feel like they are missing out on something better. They will be with someone and yet feel that someone out there could be better than him/her. They lack decision making which is why they cannot be satisfied.

CANCER

Cancerians are very emotional which is why they can come off too clingy. They are pessimistic which is why every relationship they get in, they think it is doomed and will only end up in heartbreak.

LEO

Leos are extremely charismatic and love the spotlight. But, their good traits do not take time into turning bad because their craving for spotlight can affect the relationship they are in. However, if their partner gets the spotlight, their jealous bug kicks in and they tend to mess it all up.

VIRGO

Virgos do not fall into love and out of it easily. So, when they actually fall for someone, their perfectionist nature expects a lot of them. While some of these expectations can be fulfilled, others are out of the world which ends up in disappointment. Now, here they are the only ones to blame.

LIBRA

As charming as Libras are, they do not like to get hurt which is why they build a wall around their heart. Now, not everyone will be willing to break that wall but when they do, Libras test them to their ultimate ability to find out if they are suitable. This can make things too complicated too early on in the relationship.

SCORPIO

Scorpios bad dating habit is that they read and think too much even for the tiniest things. From not receiving a text back to replying the wrong things, Scorpio will dissect every little thing and overthink it. This spoils what they have and what they could. Jealousy, suspicion and spying follows.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagis are great at dating because they are always around people and love being social. Having fun and being involved in a long conversation is a piece of cake for them. However, things start to go downhill when they treat everyone the same way they treat their date. They think that they are just having a good time with their partner which is why things usually do not end up getting serious.

CAPRICORN

Capricorn’s bad dating behaviour is the fact that they think they know their partner well and always know what they are thinking. They assume what triggered their partner’s behaviour and this often leads to misunderstanding.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius are never sure about what they want which is why they tend to send mixed signals to their partners. This causes a whole deal of confusion making the whole scenario uncomfortable and awkward.

PISCES

Pisces is always looking out for the best things in people. This makes them miss all the wrong things they do. Bad treatment towards them almost becomes a norm which is why things start to get unhealthy.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More