Arranged Marriage vs Love Marriage: Which one do you support the most? COMMENT

Arranged and love marriages are both equally popular and quite debatable as well. People’s opinions on these two differ a lot. But they both have certain pros and cons. What do you think about it? Leave a comment below.

There has always been a debate about love marriage and arranged marriage. Which one is better? Some people say that love marriage is better as you know the person beforehand. And some, on the other hand, think just the opposite. Even several surveys have been done on this to get a verdict from people and to know which one they support the most.

Arranged marriages are mostly dominant in India. Most of the Western countries find the concept of arranged marriage quite difficult to understand in order to build an alliance between two persons. But both of the marriages have their own pros and cons. Let’s find out.

Arranged marriage or love marriage: Which one is better?

Pros and cons of arranged marriage

Pros are as follows:

Since family is involved, the relationship starts on a serious note with full commitment.

You can be aware of the person’s financial stability from the beginning.

You get to plan your future properly.

Couples think about their families too from the beginning.

According to psychologists, love in arranged marriage grows with time.

Cons are as follows:

There are lots of compatibility issues.

Partners don’t know each other.

They have to make decisions quickly after certain meetings.

Family interference is obvious.

You cannot share anything comfortably with your partner before the marriage.

Forced marriages still might take place in the name of arranged marriage.

Pros and cons of love marriage

Pros are as follows:

Love is the basis of marriage. So, when the base is strong, the marriage will be a happy bonding.

Couples know and understand each other for a long time.

Compatibility is there between the partners.

They are both habituated to each other and feel comfortable to share anything.

Family is not involved in taking decisions.

Cons are as follows:

Sometimes, family opinion is good for a relationship. But partners in love marriage are independent. So, they are not ready to listen to any of the members.

Often, people often do the mistake of considering attraction or infatuation as love.

Primarily, you love the person only and cannot know anything about his background, environment, economic conditions, family, etc. But these things also matter in a marriage.

So, which one do you support the most- love marriage or arranged marriage? Let us know in the comment section below.

