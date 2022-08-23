The art of drafting an epic love letter for your girlfriend

There is never a bad time to reaffirm your love for someone. So, if your partner has been feeling neglected lately, this is probably a great time to draft a literary masterpiece where you let her know just how much she means to you. Alas, not everyone can wield the pen like legendary literary genius William Wordsworth. So, if you have been doubting your written skills, then here are some quick tips to drafting a memorable love letter for your girlfriend.

It would be nice to begin by mentioning the reason you are writing the letter. Perhaps you’ve had a spat lately and are regretful of your actions, or maybe you’ve just come to appreciate the person in your life. For some, it could be an anniversary you are commemorating with an official declaration of your love. In any case, putting pen to paper is always a good choice. You could mention a few lines about how your love story first began and reveal your first impression of her. Go on to share your view of your first date together and reveal a memory of time spent with her that left a lasting impact on your heart. Next, you must list a few of things about her that charmed your heart from the start and state the things that you continue to love about her. Pepper this with some of her annoying traits and you shall have her chuckling in minutes. Speak about the person you were before you met her, and how things have changed to make you the person you are today. A great way to conclude is by celebrating your love and speaking about what comes next. Speaking about the future is a sure-fire way to let her know that you’re thinking about your life together.

A great way to deliver the letter to her is by sending it via a messenger and throwing in a bouquet of her favourite flowers or some delicious dark chocolate to sweeten the deal.

