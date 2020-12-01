Attract your crush towards you with these 5 EASY and EFFECTIVE ways

So you have a crush and you just can’t stop thinking about them, but they don’t even know you exist? Follow these 5 simple ways to make your crush notice you

When you have a crush on someone, you have that butterflies in your stomach feeling, you turn all red when you see them and you can’t help but imagine you two together. It is an amazing feeling to fall for someone and to daydream about them all day and to gush over their existence.

While it is a heady feeling to have a crush on someone, it is equally frustrating when they don’t notice you. Here you are imagining a future together, while they aren’t even sure you exist. It seems rather unfair. So here are 5 ways to attract your crush towards you and to get them to notice you.

Make eye contact

Eye contact is a subtle form of flirting. If they don’t know you, try to catch their gaze and make eye contact long enough for them to notice you.

Smile

Look at them and smile to break the ice and to show your interest and discreetly convey that you would like to get to know them.

Be direct

If you are courageous and bold enough, just be direct about it. Go up to them and openly tell them that you like them. Who knows, it might actually work out.

Dress to impress

If you both don’t know each other, then dress your best to make them notice you and to compel them to come and introduce themselves to you.

Be Yourself

Stick to how you naturally are and don’t try to pretend to be someone else. Your personality and your confidence while being yourself will attract them towards you.

