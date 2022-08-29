Awkward moments you experience at your boyfriend’s apartment that bring you closer together

When you are in the early days of dating a new partner, there will come a time when you move from the casual dates at coffee shops and dinners outside to visiting their apartment for the first time. While this will be far less awkward than meeting their parents; visiting the home and looking forward to some quality time together can be a delicate situation. While some may try to ensure it is not a booty call that they’re invited for, others will need to navigate moments that they may deem awkward in this all important first visit.

Take a look at some situations you may find yourself in during this visit that actually bring you closer and make you more comfortable at his place.

The messy room: In the initial days of their courtship most couples put their best food forward and come across as seemingly perfect. However, stepping into your partner’s home lets you see the other side of their personality where they are in their comfort zone. The house may be disorganized or the cupboard may be messy; but this shows you the real person behind the perfection. This can be a great thing for your relationship, as you can let your guard down and be yourself as well.

The fart zone: New lovers are notoriously careful to ensure that they do not have foul body odour or bad breath by avoiding garlic, onion rings and more on their date. In fact, you probably wouldn’t dream of letting bae hear you fart or burp. But you may experience this in their home where they feel most comfortable, which is completely fine as these are all natural functions that everyone has.

Witnessing a dysfunctional family dynamic: This is probably one of the most dreaded facets of inviting someone into your home. Nevertheless, if your partner happens to have a dysfunctional family where the parents happen to be fighting with each other, or there is a problematic member who is more conservative than the rest in their home; then asking you into their home means that they are ready to share that part of their life with you.

This can be a major relationship milestone and you should do all you can to support your partner and make them feel loved.

Also Read: Subtle hints that say your ex wants to get back together