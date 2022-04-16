Bad intimacy habits that married couples are guilty of

As the years of marriage roll by, some couples feel as though the passion between them is long gone. Well, the reality is that you may have invariably been responsible for extinguishing this flame. But it is never too late to reignite it and kindle the spark between you two. In the interest of doing so, you must discern the negative habits that lead to lack of physical intimacy in your marriage. So, we reveal bad intimacy habits that most couples are guilty of.

Allowing your kids to sleep in bed with you all the time is a mistake. As parents, you may be tempted to be around your kids all day, but sleep training them is key when they reach a certain age. It is not only healthy for your little ones, but healthy for your marriage as well. It is also problematic if you refuse to shut your door at night. Privacy between a couple can be scarce if you live with your parents or in-laws, so you must take every chance to steal a few moments of alone time with each other. This cannot be done if your kids barge in the next second. Concealing your disappointment from your partner after a spell of dissatisfactory sex can be a mistake. You may do it to spare their feelings, but because of your silence on the matter, they may never learn to please you. This would prolong the problem and while intimacy continues to be good for them, they never learn what does it for you. Some couples feel as if the responsibility of initiating sex relies on one partner. This can leave them feeling burdened, while the other may stifle their longings at times.

Be open about passion and vow to respectfully seek the consent of the other to initiate it whenever you wish to!

Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor inspired minimalist mehendi décor for that oh-so-simple intimate pre-wedding ceremony