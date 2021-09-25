Best film dialogues that perfectly capture the feeling of first love

Being in love is surely a beautiful feeling. It is even more beautiful when you are experiencing true love for the first time. First love has a very special place in everyone’s life. This is the time when you fall hopelessly in love with someone. There are many films that have perfectly captured this heady feeling of being in love for the very first time.

So we have for you a specially curated list of some film dialogues on the beauty of first love. Have a look at these dialogues below.

“So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day…” – Noah Calhoun, The Notebook

“I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair. I hate the way you drive my car. I hate it when you stare. I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind. I hate you so much it makes me sick; it even makes me rhyme. I hate it, I hate the way you’re always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry. I hate it when you’re not around, and the fact that you didn’t call. But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.” – Kat Stratford, 10 Things I Hate About You

“I know you’ve probably suspected this, but over the last month, I’ve fallen completely in love with you. Now, obviously this was going to happen because you’re a goddess with that face, and that hair. But even if you didn’t have a nice face, and even if you had absolutely no hair because of some bizarre medical reason, I’d still adore you.” – Tim, About Time

“Summer romances begin for all kinds of reasons, but when all is said and done, they have one thing in common. They’re shooting stars, a spectacular moment of light in the heavens, fleeting glimpse of eternity, and in a flash they’re gone.” – Noah Calhoun, The Notebook

