Best movie dialogues to use when you want to say ‘I love you’ to someone

Confessing your feelings to someone is never an easy job. You may have this fear of them rejecting you and you also might feel nervous and anxious. In order to express your feelings aptly, you need to be sure of the kind of words you use. A great way to simplify this task is to take inspiration from famous movie dialogues on love and romance!

More often than not, you fail to choose the right set of words that perfectly capture the emotions that you have for them. So here is a specially curated list of some of the most popular film dialogues that you can use to say ‘I love you’.

“The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return." Christian, Moulin Rouge (2001)

"I will return. I will find you. Love you. Marry you. And live without shame." Robbie Turner, Atonement (2007)

"Swoon. I'll catch you." Count Laszlo de Almásy, The English Patient (1996)

"No, I like you very much. Just as you are." Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

"I have crossed oceans of time to find you." Dracula, Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

“I wish I knew how to quit you." Jack Twist, Brokeback Mountain (2005)

"I could die right now, Clem. I'm just... happy. I've never felt that before. I'm just exactly where I want to be." Joel Barish, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

“Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. If you don't start with that, what are you going to end up with?" Joe Black, Meet Joe Black (1998)

