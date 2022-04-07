Best pens for writing that are a perfect gift for your old school buddy

Are you looking for the perfect gifts for friends who have a passion for writing? Here is a cue to surprise your old school buddy with the BEST PENS for writing. In the current digital world, there are only few who realise how mightier the pens are. And in order to keep the spark alive, you can definitely make your beloved wordsmith happier. These pens will not only give your old school buddy the motivation to write but also will help them in joining the dots of your friendship. They will always remember you throughout their writing journey due to the smoothest pens that you give them. Let the magic of the ink showcase your buddy’s writing power and let the best pens quench the thirst of their book’s blank pages.

Best pens for writing

Be it a wordsmith, author extraordinaire or a writing enthusiast, these best pens for writing will pave the way for their never ending passion of writing. Help them in penning down their wondrous storm with utmost ease. Their heads might spin and toss with innumerable stuff while these pens will aid in calming their chaotic thoughts in an undistractive manner.

1. Parker Frontier Matte Black

This pen has a contemporary style and comes with a stainless steel matte black colour body. The gold plated stainless steel clip of the pen and the fine nib for great performance will provide a great writing experience. Parker is among the top pen brands that come with an ergonomic shape. It also conforms to your natural grasp by providing the perfect weight and balance while writing.





Price: Rs. 680

Buy Now

2. Oculus Wooden-2203 metallic Roller Ball Pen

Oculus Wooden-2203 metallic Roller Ball Pen comes with a refill that is made in Germany. This pen is presented in a rectangular wooden gift box for making it a worth gifting accessory. This pen is extremely light in weight and comes in a glossy appearance. The perfect finishing of this pen makes it a must have tool for writing novels, poetries and neverending journaling.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 449

Buy Now

3. ADALRICH BLACKY Metal Ball Pen

This metal ball pen will allow the user to experience a smooth flow of the ink as the nib rolls over the paper. It is a perfectg gift for self, friends, colleagues, boss, clients, employees or just about anybody who has a passion for writing or noting down important tasks of the day.

Price: Rs. 1250

Deal: Rs. 625

Buy Now

4. SHEAFFER VFM 9405 Ballpoint Pen with A6 Note Book

This pen has a matte black finish featuring nickel plate trim. SHEAFFER VFM 9405 Ballpoint Pen is an all-time favourite of the professionals. It is a must have accessory to carry to work or parties and leaves a lasting impression.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 1350

Buy Now

5. Hayman 24 CT Gold Plated Premium Triangle Roller Pen with Gift Box

If you want to surprise your old school buddy with the best gift then have a look at this pen. It is a perfect pen that is light in weight and features a round barrel for writing comfort. This pen meets all your needs for signing checks, taking notes and filling out forms.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

6. Parker Frontier Gold Trim Roller Ball Pen with Free Card Holder

The cap on and cap off action of this pen enables the swift flow of writing and easy handling of the pen.The gold plated iconic arrow head clip not only keeps your Parker safe in your pocket, but also adds a very subtle sense of class. Parker is one of the best pens in India which have managed to make their way seamlessly to every writer or professional’s pocket.

Price: Rs. 1075

Deal: Rs. 678

Buy Now

7. Paperkraft Expressions Gift Pack

Paperkraft Expressions Gift Pack is a two in one gift pack for your old school buddy who loves writing and penning down his or her story. It contains a premium metal body ball pen and rollerball pen. The lustrous and shiny black and gold-tone finish of both the pens make it a forever companion of a writing enthusiast.

Price: Rs. 700

Deal: Rs. 544

Buy Now

8. Supple Room Hexagonal Pastel pens

Pamper your buddy by surprising him or her with an alluring add on the stationery. These pastel pens will give them a natural feel. The pretty colours of these pens will make them want to pen down your thoughts/notes more and more. These pens are available in a set of two, three and five.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 520

Buy Now

In addition to old school buddies, these best pens for writing can also be the most appropriate gift for teachers from students. These beautiful types of pen will help them in kick starting their writing journey straight away. A pen is always a great token of love that will be the symbol of love and affection.

