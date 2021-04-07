An interesting and quality conversation creates a great bonding between two people. So, Astrologer Jagannath Guruji talks about the best topic of conversation to make each zodiac sign fall in love with you.

Falling in love with someone is easy. However, when it comes to making them feel the same way for you, it can be tricky. Not impossible, though. Having some common interests is bliss since you and your crush can connect at a different level. But if you know what gets them talking, you can make them feel good. Heart to heart conversations are rare and can lead to forming a bond that is unbreakable and eternally connected. So, if you are looking to make your crush fall in love with you, then Astrologer Jagannath Guruji tells you the best topic of conversation for each zodiac sign.

Aries- Fire sign, Creative, energetic

They are adventurous and love to know about unique experiences. Wilderness attracts them. Planning trips and sharing stories of daredevils can make them interested in you. And if you love adventure too, it’s better to do some fun stuff together instead of just talking about what you wish to do. Surprise them with your energy level.

Taurus- Earth Sign, Planners, Avoid risks

They love doing things efficiently and are always interested to know the best way of doing something better. They are not very fond of surprises as they can ruin plans.

Cancer- Water sign, Emotional, Introvert

This group is pretty hard to get talking. They are sensitive and tend to hide their emotions. Meaning, if they are hurt because you said something, you may never be able to guess it. While talking to them, pay attention to their pitch, expressions and gestures as they talk less.

Leo- Fire sign, Leaders, Love appreciation

Leos are pretty independent personalities and love to take the lead in most of the things that they do. People are often attracted to them for their charming characters. To impress them, you can appreciate them for their qualities as they love to hear good things about themselves.

Virgo- Earth sign, Materialistic, Achievers

Virgos are gifted with charming personalities, and they can handle pretty much everything in life with immense patience. They measure success through the materialistic lens and are also keen on building upon their asset profiles. They are interested to know the tricks and tips to get rich.

Libra- Air sign, Happy-go-lucky, Logical

Librans are very fun-loving personalities. Almost all the zodiac signs are attracted to them, and they can impress anyone. Keep the conversation light-hearted and logical to win over Librans.

Pisces- Water sign, Relationships, Loving

Pisces are emotional beings and love to take care of their relations with others. They are pretty frank and transparent and expect the same from people who call them their friends. Be polite and clear about your intentions when talking to a Piscean.

Capricorn- Earth Sign, Focused, Hard-workers

Capricorns are work-oriented people. They love to improvise themselves and hate to talk about people but ideas. They get impressed with people who are serious about their work and wish to excel in life.

Scorpio- Water sign, Mysterious, Over-thinkers

In general, Scorpions are kind-hearted people but good at hiding their emotions. They are very romantic and love it when involved in romantic talks.

Sagittarius- Fire sign, Party Animals, Risk-takers

Sagittarians are one-person party. They love to stay happy and avoid conflicts at any cost. However, they can be blunt about their feelings and emotions. If they are angry, they don’t hold back and will make you regret it.

Aquarius- Air sign, Fun-loving, Realistic

Aquarians are very practical people and see the world as it is. They are not afraid of calling a spade a spade. Gemini- Air sign, Diplomatic, Focused These people are very social and usually have a large circle of friends. They can be impressed with the incredible talking skills and social etiquettes of a person. Also Read: 5 Zodiac signs who will easily fall in love with anyone

