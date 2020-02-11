Bizarre: THIS Valentine's Day you can watch your ex get eaten up alive

This zoo in Texas is allowing people to buy cockroaches and rats and name them after their exes and then feed them to an animal for some mental satisfaction!

Not everyone has a good relationship or an amicable breakup for that matter. A lot of people we know have had bad breakups and absolutely despise their ex. Just as Valentine's Day comes closer, we all just feel that hatred for our ex bubbling deep down in our hearts and we would probably give anything just to get some revenge on our exes for breaking our hearts. This day might be all about love but it also reminds you of those painful memories and heartbreak. Moving on is not easy, especially when you have to go through this day of love after a bad or rather messy breakup but it's not like you can run away from it.

We all need something to get us through this day but we suggest you don't go crazy ex on your ex and don't give them the satisfaction of calling you crazy. But you can't just let it go either so if you've got an ex who has been bugging you or has been causing pain, you don't have to just ignore it because now, you can get your sadistic pleasure without even hurting your ex.

The San Antonio Zoo in Texas has come up with a new Valentine's day event for heartbroken people. "Cry me a Cockroach", is an event where you can buy a cockroach for mere USD 5 and name it after your ex. You can also name a rat after your ex if you relate more to that for just USD 20 and this zoo will then feed the rat or the cockroach to another animal and the best part about all of this is that you get to watch it happen on live stream! So, for those of you who want to see their exes get eaten up alive, you can name cockroach or a rat after your ex and watch another animal devour your ex! And the best part is that you will also receive a certificate from the zoo that they can share on their social media profiles and tag their exes or simply use it to shame them. This zoo has now made Valentine's Day special for the people who've had bad relationships and even worse exes.

