Black Friday Sale 2021: Give a thought to these budget friendly gifts for your near and dear ones

Thanksgiving is here and so is the Black Friday Sale. Since Black Friday kickstarts the Christmas shopping haul you must be wondering what will be the perfect gift to surprise you near and dear ones. Amazon’s Black Friday early sale is your saviour. Now you can choose budget friendly gifts that could leave others in awe. What’s better than gifting a useful item? Snatch a glimpse of some budget friendly gifts which would be a great token of love.

1. Juicer Machine

Who doesn't love to indulge in fresh juice early in the morning? This juicer machine is the most useful gift item as it serves all the needs and necessities of a person who loves the soothing result of fresh fruit juice. This machine can also retain maximum nutrients of fruits and vegetables by reducing oxidation. Let your near ones feel the goodness of fresh juices and experience the positive outcomes of this easy to use juicer machine.

Price: USD 159.99

Deal: USD 99.99

2. Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds are an on trend techno savvy gadget that are suitable for people of all ages. Now you can gift one to your relatives and in return they will bestow a galore of happiness and love to you. With a digital LED display screen, these earbuds rank high in the favourite gadget list of the netizens.

Price: USD 39.98

Deal: USD 33.98

3. Fujifilm Instax Mini

Capturing and creating memories is something that every human being loves to do. In the current era of selfies, the essence of photo albums have faded away. To combine the two, Fujifilm Instax Mini is here. It is a techno savvy gadget that produces bright pictures in a jiffy. What’s a better gifting option than this? Go surprise your relatives by gifting them this flawless technological device.

Price: USD 94.95

4. Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in

Alexa devices have taken the world by storm. They have managed to capture the attention of young children to adults at one glance. Right from speakers to watches, alexa devices have been one of the most useful gifting choices of the millions. Why not give one beneficial alexa device to your near and dear ones? Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in will help highlight how much you care for your closest ones. It is a token of love that is wrapped with lots of health benefits.

Price: USD 39.99

Deal: USD 29.99

5. Coffee Brewer

Coffee Brewer is a gender neutral kitchen ware. Who doesn't love to make cafe-quality coffee at home? The brewer occupies less space and brews any cup size. Your relatives will be amazed with the speed and quality of brewed coffee that this machine provides.

Price: USD 79.99

Deal: USD 49.99

These gifting items are gender and age neutral. Be it your kid, nephew, niece, uncle, aunt or your best friend, these gifts will definitely make them realise how precious they are to you. Instead of gifting show pieces, try gifting these beneficial techno savvy products and buckle up for the overload of love and kisses you will receive in return. Don't forget to thank Amazon for the early Black Friday Sale!

