Breakup Survival Tips: Here’s how you can get back after an overwhelming split from your partner

Trying to get over a breakup? Here are 10 tips to help you to get back up.

Romantic relationships bring out strong emotions in everyone. And breakups aren’t any different. Regardless of what kind of breakup you’ve had, trying to get over it can be really heart-breaking and difficult. People underestimate the psychological impact of an emotional breakup on an individual. Mostly, a person going through a breakup experiences an intense wave of emotions that might seem illogical to other people. Perhaps because breakups are so universal and discussed openly with your friends that people often underestimate how damaging they can be.

Considering how devastating they can be for a person; you must pay attention to yourself. Not everything is meant to stay forever. The sooner you realize this, the better. Not trying to be harsh, just stating the facts that you should come in terms with. The pain will be severe and you will go through the different stages of denial, anger, depression and acceptance. But the good news is that you will heal.

Every person heals in their own way but some of you might find these tips useful. Here are 10 tips to get back after an overwhelming breakup.

1 Let go. The first and foremost thing to do is remove all sort of contact from your ex. Cutting all ties will help you revive your life and keep you from stalking them. Anyway, this is the rational thing to do after a breakup.

2 Do not bottle up your emotions. The best thing to do is take some time off and vent it out somewhere you can be alone. Because sometimes our overwhelming emotions are too much to put on public display.

3 Be realistic. Let’s face it! Life is not a rom-com and no relationship is perfect. People drift apart. It happens. So, don’t keep reminiscing about all the good times, think about the bad moments too. Your mind might picture only the good, make it a point to remember the negative. Keep it real for your sake!

4 Do not blame yourself. That’s one of the things most of us do the moment we break up. It could be your fault that it happened but that doesn’t mean that you should put yourself down. Go easy on yourself and don’t think for a moment you deserved this.

5 Do not rush into another relationship. Unlike the popular opinion, the idea of getting with someone to get over your ex is not such a good idea. Start something new when you are emotionally and mentally ready.

6 Keep yourself busy with music, exercise, movies and books of your choice. Explore the hobby that you didn’t have time to do earlier. This is a great way to show some self-love and get distracted.

7 Embrace independence. With the right attitude and the right people by your side, it can actually be fun to discover independence. Think about the challenges you’ve faced so far in life and how beautifully you’ve overcome those.

8 Set boundaries. Reconciliation after a breakup is not unheard of and that might worsen your heartache. Even though you have started talking to them, limit contact with the person. This might be difficult but that is the only way to move forward and heal.

9 Treat yourself right. You deserve the world, which is why you should take this time to indulge in some self-rituals that at other times, you might have considered unnecessary. Do anything and everything you can to comfort and embrace yourself.

10 Healing takes time. Newfound independence and feeling awesome about yourself all seem tempting but they take time. Embrace it and look at this time as an opportunity to subtly refine your personality. Start with small changes to make a big difference!

Breakups can be devastating but that doesn’t mean that it's the end of the world. The good news is you can overcome them with some mental effort. Don’t let an overwhelming breakup take over your life and ruin it. Think of this as an opportunity for positive growth and maturity. Only better days ahead!

