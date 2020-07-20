Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: Here’s how compatible is this newly engaged couple as per zodiac signs

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently confirmed their engagement. Read on to know how compatible these two are according to astrology.

When it comes to relationships, Hollywood celebrities do not shy away from going public with their relationship right away. Today we are talking about the newly engaged couple – Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. After dating for about nine months, Beckham announced his engagement to the Bates Motel actress on Instagram on June 11, 2020. He wrote that he’s “the luckiest man in the world”, while Nicola said “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.”

The couple might have been dating for only a while before getting engaged, but sometimes you just know that you are with the right person. The fact that they are so confident to be together and take their relationship to the next level is not that surprising, looking at how compatible they are according to astrology.

Here is how compatible Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are, based on their zodiac sign.

Brooklyn’s Zodiac Sign

He was born on March 4, 1999, which makes him a Pisces. People born under this sign belong to the water element of the zodiac. These chaps are very empathetic, romantic, and artistic. They are dreamers and believe in going with the flow, and very gentle and wise. But they also tend to trust people to the point of getting hurt and have a desire to escape reality when they see trouble.

Nicola’s Zodiac Sign

Born on January 9, 1995, Peltz is a Capricorn. Capricorns are known for being very practical and ambitious. They are headstrong and determined to prove themselves. They value independence in professional and personal life, which helps them progress in both spheres. But they can also act distant and unforgiving if someone tries to cross them.

Compatibility between a Capricorn and Pisces

While it may seem these two are complete opposites that are never meant to be together, but as it turns out, these two signs are very compatible with each other. For one, both Capricorns and Pisceans believe in comfort and security in a relationship. While Capricorns are very sincere in a relationship, Pieces who is otherwise unconventional gets serious and values personal relationships a lot.

The only problem that they might have to tackle in a relationship is their different perspectives through which they view the world. However, it is not something that will ruin the relationship as long as they are willing to communicate and work through the problems. What makes a Capricorn and Pisces such a strong match is the understanding they share and the fact that they truly enjoy each other’s company. Together they might even forget that there is a world outside their relationship.

