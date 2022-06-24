Buddhist principles to strengthen your relationship

The Buddhist philosophy has a lot to teach us about learning to love ourselves so that we can then learn to love others. Enlightenment, or the realization of one's true essence, is the central objective of Buddhism. The four types of love that are taught and encouraged in traditional Buddhist teachings are loving kindness, compassion, appreciative joy, and a particular kind of tranquility. Though many people may intellectually get this, actually living from this place in an integrated way is another story. However, adhering to the Buddhist path can make many aspects of life much easier.

Here, we bring you 3 ways based on Buddhist teachings to keep your relationship stronger than ever.

1. Change is always necessary

Change is never painful, according to Buddhism; only resistance to change causes suffering. Most of the time, when a change occurs, the result will not be what you were hoping for. By resisting this shift and going against the natural flow of life, we only make it worse. It is beneficial and necessary for people to adjust to the changing environments and events in their lives. Relationships are also anticipated to evolve over time. When love and romance start to wane, this is one shift that frequently causes dissatisfaction. If we accept the Buddhist idea that everything is transient, we'll be more aware of the changing seasons in our relationships, cling less, and be better able to take advantage of them.

2. Suffering is inevitable

Even if we want to cling desperately to happy memories, suffering is unavoidable. Although it may sound depressing, the idea that we cannot avoid difficulties but can choose how we react to them can actually be empowering. Accepting one's flaws is the key to overcoming this. Instead of constantly trying to convince your partner to change fundamentally, it can often be helpful to learn to accept your partner for who they are, qualities and shortcomings altogether. This can also help reduce stress and worry in your life.

3. Look over your expectations

Simply avoiding all desires is plain Buddhist advice. Without desire, there would be no unmet expectations, which would mean no suffering. Happiness results from exceeding expectations; sadness results from falling short of those expectations. Your lofty ambitions, while they have their own special manifestation, are the outcome of the universal longings that all people experience. It is one of the most difficult aspects of life, yet it can alter. Understanding what makes a good partnership is the first step in overcoming expectations in a relationship. Your entire relationship—as well as the world—will change once you learn to replace appreciation for expectations.

The Buddhist way of life urges us to approach our partners with curiosity, openness, and presence. Buddhism helps us see relationships with calmness. The other person may be impacted even if just one individual makes an effort to put the message into practice.

Also Read: 4 Tips to tackle dating a boring partner who is often too negative