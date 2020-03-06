Cancer, Libra, Gemini: THESE zodiac signs have critical partners

Some people are too critical in a relationship, and even if their partners like it, they can't take it after a point. Read below to find out which zodiac signs are too critical in a relationship.

Every relationship lasts on two key things: Trust and honesty. If two people are honest about likes and dislikes in a relationship, then that relationship will surely last longer. It's okay if you disagree with your partner at times, it's okay if you have different preferences, but it's not okay to be too critical in a relationship. In a relationship, if either of the partners is too critical, then that becomes a problem in the long run. It is so because we cannot always handle criticism and not especially from our partners. However, some zodiac signs have to deal with overly critical partners.

If you think that you are too critical or picky at times, then read below to find out if your zodiac sign is the one with critical partners or not.

Pisces:

Pisces are compassionate, genuine and kind people. As per them, when their partner is critical, they are coming from a good place. But when their partner is overly critical, they try to balance it by being extra kind and compassionate to them. However, if their partner tries to make them feel undervalued or inferior, then that hurts them a lot.

Gemini:

Geminis know the exceptional qualities they have. But they also have the habit to be a better version of themselves, so to achieve that they believe that having a critical partner who has their best interests at heart is good for them. However, if their partner becomes too critical, Gemini uses that as a reason to get out of the relationship.

Cancer:

Cancerians are emotional and invest a lot in their relationship. Their partners were not critical at first, but over time they became more and more demanding. They may try to look beyond the surface and figure out what their partner is saying. But with time, they tend to give up too.

Libra:

Librans criticise themselves a lot. But if their partner is critical too, they like that. It is so because they get to see things from other people's perspective, and that is true for someone else's assessment of them. When Libra isn't in the mood for honest criticism, they'll ignore their partner and think about something else.

Capricorn:

At times, Capris doubt their worth and value. If their partner is critical, they look at it as honest feedback. They are used to dealing with critical bosses, so they often seek out the same in their partners. They know that it can be easier for people to criticise rather than praise, so when their partner compliments them, it means something.

Read More