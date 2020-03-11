Cancer, Taurus, Libra: Zodiac signs who are OBSESSED with their partner and can never let go

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Obsession doesn't have to be creepy or possessive when you have your partner on your mind at all times! Check out the zodiac signs who are the most obsessed with their partners.

In new relationships, it is normal to be obsessed with one's partner. It is normal to have them on your brain at all times, wonder what they are doing, how they are doing and want to see them, talk to them at every possible minute of every day. But once you are in a relationship, it is normal to get over the obsession once you get used to each other. But there are some people who just can't get over their partners and continue to remain obsessed with them, think of them during every breathing moment, think of them when a romantic song comes on and can't stop thinking about them. Read on to know who these signs are:

Scorpio

The most obsessive of the zodiac signs, you are extremely passionate and territorial when it comes to your partner. When you are obsessed, it completely takes over your mind, your body and everything else. You become so invested and enthralled with "the object of your obsession".

Cancer

You are one Zodiac sign who is extremely relationship-oriented. When you find somebody you click with, you can't seem to get a hold of your emotions. You wear your heart on your sleeve and don't shy away from showing your partner how into them you are and how obsessed with them you are.

Taurus

You are extremely grounded so when you find somebody you like, you become obsessed to an extent where it almost seems like you have blinders blocking you from looking elsewhere. You don't let any block roads hinder your obsession for the other person.

Pisces

A free spirit of sorts, you become extremely obsessed when you find somebody who stimulates you creatively. You are never afraid to speak up about who you truly are and never hold back. When you are obsessed, the whole world knows it.

Libra

You always have a partner because you hate being alone. You love having somebody by your side at all times and need to be constantly entertained. When you get even a little bit obsessed, nothing else crosses your mind other than the person you are obsessed with. However, this obsession with a person never lasts very long as you keep finding somebody new to be obsessed with.

