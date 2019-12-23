Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: Zodiac signs and their lucky month in 2020

In today's zodiac listicle we have listed down all the zodiac signs and the lucky months they'll have in the year to come. It could be about your professional life, love, relationships or personality development.

2020 is just going to start in less than 10 days. Not is it only a new year but a whole new decade as well. It is safe to say that 2019 secretly damaged all of us a little and 2020 is our way of looking at things with a new perspective. In today's zodiac listicle we have listed down all the zodiac signs and the lucky months they'll have in the year to come. It could be about your professional life, love, relationships or personality development.

Aries

Starting off with Aries the best months for you would be March and October. If you’re planning to sign a contract or make a move professionally and personally then these months definitely work in your favour. June is a great month for you if you’re looking at making a profitable business or professional deal.

Taurus

For all the Taureans, they can consider May to be a super lucky month for them. Be it professionally or personally, they’ll find a new high and great connect. You can also head out for your first vacation in May this year. June and September are great months for you to just take off on a happy vacation in the mountains.

Gemini

The month which will be extremely beneficial for Geminis this year has to be June. You can look at making travel plans in this very month. Also a great time for work and for gathering your personal life.

Cancer

April is the luckiest month for Cancerians. You will also enjoy happy moments in January and June, but most of your wishes will be fulfilled in April. You take this month and find opportunities when it comes to finding a job, friendships or companionship.

Leo

July is the lucky month for Leos. Believe us for everything will go extremely smooth for you’ll in July. You’ll have great offerings when it comes to love, friendships and relationships.

Virgo

July is a great time for the Virgos. This is a great for you when it comes to professional opportunities. Also, the money inflow during this period is going to be great. Even if the starting of the year can be slightly tough, everything is going to be great starting August.

Libra

August is the month for all the Librans. All your heavy weight travel and business will see the light of the day in August. Also you’ll be solidifying your career plans during this period.

Scorpio

September is going to be a great month for Scorpios. You will go out and travel more than often and you’ll also get the opportunity to get involved in more interesting projects at work.

Sagittarius

October is going to be a great time for all the Sagittarians. This month will provide you with financial and personal growth.

Capricorn

January till April are good months for Capricorns. September is a great month too. So start your year with a bang. Roll out all your new endeavours from the beginning of 2020 itself.

Pisces

Just like Capricorn, Pisces’s lucky month too is going to be January. It is a great month to start off on new assignments and relationships.

Aquarius

2020 looks bright and beautiful for Aquarians. However, it is going to be October which is going to be a super fulfilling month for this zodiac sign. New work projects, great earnings, all of them will work in their favour.

