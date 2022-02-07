Celebrate Valentine's Day by indulging into THESE scrumptious cakes

No celebration is complete without cakes. Be it anniversaries, birthday parties, farewell or babyshower, cake is a must. This year you have a great opportunity to tempt your taste buds with your Valentine. The mouth melting taste, the earthy texture, the silky frostings and lip smacking flavour will make your Valentine’s Day a trip to heaven. If you and your partner can’t spend Valentine’s Day together no issues, send them over THESE scrumptious cakes and don't forget to order one for yourself!

1. Hearts Galore Valentine Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake

Celebrate the month of love with this Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake. Don’t resist to indulge in this beauty and make your Valentine’s Day more memorable. Hope you remember that calories consumed on special days don’t count. If you and your Valentine crave for desserts then this is surely something that you need to spend your day together.

Price: Rs. 699

2. Valentine Heart Poster Cake

This Valentine’s Heart Poster Cake comes with delicious layers of chocolate sponges and freshly whipped cream. The cake is crafted especially with one main secret ingredient “Love” that you definitely need to celebrate the romantic day of togetherness.

Price: Rs. 895

3. Valentine Kissing Proposal Cake

Send over this Valentine Kissing Proposal Cake to your partner and make her feel special than ever before. We are sure your Valentine’s Day cannot be sweeter than this delicious confectionery.

Price: Rs. 895

4. Roses And Cake

Why send a lonely cake when you have an option of red roses to accompany them? This cake is not just a cake, it is the most special Valentine’s Day gift hamper you can order to celebrate the day of love and affection. This hamper contains 12 fresh red roses and a monstrous chocolate cake to dive into.

Price: Rs. 1949

5. Ecstatic Vanilla Cake

This vanilla cake is accompanied by a bunch of 10 real red roses. The freshly baked Vanilla cake comes with a silhouette couple topper to highlight the special bond that you share with one another. If you and your partner aren’t much of a chocolate person, then you shouldn’t resist to indulge into the flavour of this Vanilla cake.

Price: Rs. 1943

6. Valentine Bliss

This Valentine Bliss is a personalised photo cake. It is available in six flavours namely chocolate, black forest, strawberry, butterscotch, vanilla and pineapple. To make your dessert and date more special, this cake is everything you need to ignite the extra romance for the day.

Price: Rs. 999

7. Velvety Hearty Jar Cakes

Not a cake lover? No worries, please your sweet tooth with these Velvety Hearty Jar Cakes. These jar cakes are filled with layers of freshly whipped cream and spongy cake topped with fondant hearts. Grab a jar and enjoy the sweet mini bites of a whole cake with just minimum effort.

Price: Rs. 599

8. Red Velvet Pinata Cake

Celebrate the day of romance in the most unique way possible. Get home this Red Velvet Pinata Cake and drool over the mouth melting thick milk chocolate coating. The vanilla frosting and red velvet crumbs are wrapped in the heart shaped pinata for utmost fun and joy.

Price: Rs. 1499

This Valentine’s Day make sure you celebrate emotions and feelings with these scrumptious cakes. Remember, every bite is not just a bite of sweetness, it is a bite of love and affection that you have for your Valentine.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

