Check out these quotes to express your love to your partner

Most of us tend to be tongue-tied when it comes to expressing our love or feelings to someone. It can be quite difficult to put your feelings in words. There are many ways in which you can express your love to someone, be it by making a grand gesture or by learning a surprise for them. But the most important thing is what you say to them.

So we have some of the best quotes that you can use to pour your heart out to someone and use to let them know that you love them.

“As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” – John Green

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis

“I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” – Angelita Lim

“Love is the strange bewilderment which overtakes one person on account of another person.” – James Thurber

“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: that word is love.” – Sophocles

“Flatter me, and I may not believe you. Criticize me, and I may not like you. Ignore me, and I may not forgive you. Encourage me, and I will not forget you. Love me and I may be forced to love you.” – William Arthur Ward

“I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

”I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr Seuss

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.” – Pablo Neruda

“Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” – Nicholas Sparks

“Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own hat.” – Ben Hecht

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” – Leo Christopher

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” – A. A. Milne

