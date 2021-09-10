Check out these quotes that will make you believe in romance

No matter how unrealistic, impractical, or illogical it may seem, but fairytale romance does exist! It is this kind of romance that makes you do mushy and cheesy things to please your partner. It compels you to prove to them how true and pure your love is for them. It makes you go weak in the knees and gives you butterflies in the stomach!

The cynicism and practicalities that surround us have made us a disbeliever of such kind of love. So here are some quotes that will surely make you believe in the power of true love.

“Two people in love, alone, isolated from the world, that's beautiful." ― Milan Kundera

“Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide." ― Sanober Khan

“You know that when I hate you, it is because I love you to a point of passion that unhinges my soul." ― Julie de Lespinasse

“You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." ― Dr. Seuss

“Anyone who falls in love is searching for the missing pieces of themselves. So anyone who's in love gets sad when they think of their lover. It's like stepping back inside a room you have fond memories of, one you haven't seen in a long time." ― Haruki Murakami

“Lost love is still love. It takes a different form, that's all. You can't see their smile or bring them food or tousle their hair or move them around a dance floor. But when those senses weaken another heightens. Memory. Memory becomes your partner. You nurture it. You hold it. You dance with it." ― Mitch Albom

“The very essence of romance is uncertainty." ― Oscar Wilde

“Attraction is not an option." ― Neil Strauss

“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love." ― Sophocles

“Love is a friendship set to music." — Joseph Campbell

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." ― Paulo Coehlo

"They say when you are missing someone that they are probably feeling the same, but I don't think it's possible for you to miss me as much as I'm missing you right now." ― Edna St. Vincent Millay​

“Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze." ― Elinor Glyn

“When love is not madness it is not love." ― Pedro Calderon de la Barca

“I've been in love with you since the very beginning. You asked why there isn't anyone else in my life, and the reason ... is you." ― Julie James

Also Read: Read these quotes to feel alive again