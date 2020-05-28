Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Here's how this adorable couple fell in love

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the most adored couples of Hollywood. Here's how these two love birds fell in love.

When you think of a couple who is quirky, sweet and one of the most beloved in the Hollywood entertainment industry, the first one that comes to mind is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Their playful personalities and supportive moments are something that makes everyone love them so much. Plus, they seem like just any other couple – so relatable, but a bit fancier.

From their adorable kids to their funny romantic banter on social media, this couple always keeps it real. Thanks to this, they are one of the power couples in Hollywood. These two make it seem like they met each other not so long ago, but they have been together for nearly 13 years. Here is how it all went down and this couple became the favourite of so many around the world.

Here is everything you need to know about the famous romance of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The First Meeting

This adorable couple met each other in 2006 on the sets of Legend’s music video for “Stereo”. Teigen told Cosmopolitan that they never said goodbye that day after the shoot. “I went to say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night,” she said. As it turns out, it all began with a flame.

The Undefined Relationship

In 2014, Teigen spoke about her casual and undefined relationship on Cosmo. “I let him be himself for a while. The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think; There’s so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask. ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy with him,” she added.

For the first year of knowing each other, they admitted to continuously talking on the phone and texting each other, but they never really gave their relationship a name back then. However, during that time Legend was slowly falling in love with Teigen. Legend told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, “We were texting a lot and I started to see her sense of humour. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is.”

“Once we started spending more time together between tour stops and all this other stuff, we realized we had such a connection – and then it blossomed into a marriage and a baby,” he continued.

However, they broke up the same year because the 41-year-old singer was stressed out and didn’t want to be in a relationship at that time. But guess what? This only lasted for a day. That’s right – only a day! It is not a gimmick.

Teigen revealed in the Cosmo interview, “Early on in the relationship, I was on tour with him and he’d gotten sick. He was feeling really bummed and stressed out. He was like, ‘I can’t be in a relationship right now.”

The First Trip Together

In the same year, they both took their first trip to Lake Como, Italy, where they eventually got married in 2013. All of this was revealed by Teigen on her Instagram where she posted a picture of the couple at the same place. She captioned it, “Back to where it all began” when they “first came here in 2007.”

“A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true and here we are,” she wrote.

The Proposal

After years of dating, John Legend during their trip to the Maldives in 2011, proposed Teigen on the beach in a sweet and classic way. They both got married on September 14, 2013, at Lake Como, Italy. This is also the place where they shot the music video for “All of Me.”

Teigen and Legend are now proud parents of two adorable kids, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens. They both continue to be extremely supportive of each other and don’t shy away from displaying all the affection on social media. It doesn’t get more adorable than this.

