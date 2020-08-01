Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: How compatible is a Sagittarius woman with a Capricorn man in a relationship?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the strongest and loved couple in Hollywood. Read on to know how compatible this adorable couple is according to astrology.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the most beloved couples in the Hollywood entertainment industry. From their adorable kids to their funny romantic banter on social media, this couple always manages to keep it real. Did you know they have been together for almost 13 years? They met each other in 2006 and immediately clicked. This quirky, playful and adorable couple is very relatable, only a bit fancier.

Blessed with two adorable kids, Teigen and Legend are extremely happy with each other. They both continue to be extremely supportive of each other and don’t shy away from displaying all the affection on social media. From “Stereo” to “All of Me”, what has kept their relationship strong? Does it have anything do with astrology?

Check to know if their zodiac signs make Chrissy Teigen and John Legend compatible with each other.

Chrissy’s zodiac sign

Born on November 30, Teigen is a Sagittarius. People born under this sign are energetic, optimistic and free-spirited. This freedom-loving sign can be difficult to settle down until they meet someone who is willing to share the excitement and experiences with them. A Sagittarian woman doesn’t like to be controlled and is honest, confident and easy-going.

John’s zodiac sign

The “Beauty and the Beast” singer was born on December 28, which makes him a Capricorn. As a Capricorn man, he is motivated, ambitious, dependable and a great leader. Capricorns have the earth as their element, so they are very grounded and productive. These qualities make a Capricorn male a mature personality who knows what he wants in life.

Compatibility between a Sagittarius and Capricorn

The stoic, ambitious Capricorn and adventurous, free-spirited Sagittarius are typically not seen as compatible. Sagittarius is believed to be a restless sign, while Capricorn craves stability in life. It is rare that both choose to stay in the relationship for the rest of their lives. However, these sun signs can have a viable relationship if they are willing to understand and accept their differences.

As for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, their sun signs might not be compatible, but their overall birth chart indicates that they share a strong bond and are meant to last a long time.

