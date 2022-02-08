Classic Valentine’s Day gifts for your fitness freak beloved

In the current era, the majority of the people are diet and health conscious. If your beloved spends more time in the gym than with you, then you should definitely seize these classic Valentine's gifts for your fitness freak partner. This Valentine’s Day we are sure your beloved will be so grateful to have you in their life. Help your soulmate to build on some muscles by surprising them with some gifts that will be their companion throughout life just like you.

1. OJS EVA Yoga Mat

This yoga mat is an anti-slip yoga mat that comes with a bag. It has 6mm thickness for utmost comfort and flexibility. It has a textured surface to carry out enhanced transactions. Be it yoga or any form of exercise your partner will happily carry out the workout sessions on this thoughtful gift of yours.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 499

2. FEROC 2 Pieces Aluminium Badminton Racket with 3 Pieces Feather Shuttles with Full-Cover Set

Want to spend time with your beloved? Is your partner addicted to health and fitness? Time to surprise him or her with this Badminton set. It comes with 2 rackets and 3 shuttles so that you accompany one other in the most playful way. Yoru partner will happily miss hitting the gym and plan some workout dates with you.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 500

3. RYLAN-Resistance Bands Set

Help your partner to transform his or her sweet home into a gym by gifting this set of resistance bands. These bands are meant for carrying out exercises, stretching and workout. It is the most widely appreciated gym equipment recommended by millions of health freaks.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 649

4. Harissons Agile RS Gym Bag

This gym backpack is a lightweight bag made up from polyester. It is water resistant and has enough space to carry gym essentials. Right from gym shoes to towel, this backpack has space for all. Help your partner to stay organised and a dedicated gym visitor.

Price: Rs. 1079

Deal: Rs. 872

5. The Whole Truth - Protein Bars - SUPER SAVER PACK

This super saver pack is a fabulous Valentine’s Day gift for your beloved who is a sheer health freak. The protein bars contain zero sugar and no added sweeteners. It is a box that contains double cocoa Bar, coconut cocoa bar, coffee cocoa bar, peanut butter bar, cranberry bar and peanut cocoa bar.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 900

6. Amour Store | Personalized Caricature

This personalised caricature is a classic Valentine’s Gift for your gym lover. It has a solid base stand and a wooden board for making the caricature as attractive as possible. Remind your partner about the love he or she has for gym and workout sessions in the most romantic way.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 549

7. Octa Store Muscle Body Shape Mugs

This mug set is the most ideal gift that can surprise your fitness freak partner. It has a unique handle and a body shaped structure. It is made up of ceramics and serves you with a good grip to sip any kind of beverage.

Price: Rs. 699

8. JAY Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle

This Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle has a visible window and comes with a capacity of 750ml. It is highly effective in breaking protein powder crumbs and serving you with a smooth, creamy protein shake. It is 100 percent leak proof and ensures a properly mixed protein shake.

Price: Rs. 2550

Deal: Rs. 1499

What else would a fitness freak partner love this Valentine’s Day? Seize them all and remind your partner about his gym and health conscious tantrums you deal with everyday. With these gifts at your hands, you should definitely draw healthy tangents to your circle of romance.

