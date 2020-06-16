From Colleagues to Crazy in love: Here's how sparks flew between Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyonce and Jay Z are one of the most powerful couples of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Read on to know how they fell in love.

The Carters, popularly known as Beyoncé and Jay Z is one of the most powerful couples whose influence in the Hollywood entertainment industry is remarkable. The wonderful duo has been together for more than a decade now. They like to keep things under wraps as much as a celebrity can but hey, the love story is not hidden from anybody. Over the years, they have produced several songs depicting different phases of their life.

At this point, it seems like this power duo has been together since forever. However, it wasn’t always a smooth ride. They have had their fair share of ups and downs (no elevator pun intended) in the relationship. From elevator incidents to infidelity rumours, the pair has been through a lot. Today, we are breaking down how these two met and became one of the most loved couples of Hollywood.

Let’s take a look at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s love story.

The first meeting

In 2001, they both appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair which is when they were trying to date each other as Jay Z told the magazine ten years later. In an interview with Oprah, Beyoncé said, “We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship.”

The duets and dating rumors

In 2002, they dropped their hit track “03 Bonnie and Clyde.” This is when the rumours of dating surfaced, which they didn’t admit to for several years. As the rumours were on the surge, the pair collaborated on one of their biggest hits “Crazy in Love” the following year, which won the Grammy for best R&B song. They collaborated on several other songs that further added to the rumours.

While the couple didn’t admit that they were dating, they were often spotted together at various places during the same year.

The confirmation

After years of speculation and rumours, they made their red-carpet debut together at MTV Video Music Awards in 2004. Everything seemed perfect until 2006 when Jay Z released the track “Lost One” – lyrics of which read, “It's me and her/Cause what she prefers over me is work/ And that’s where we differ/So I have to give her/ Free time even if it hurts.” Jay Z confirmed that the lyrics were indeed about their relationship in his book “Decoded,” as reported by The Vulture.

The breakup rumours sparked after the release of this song, but things took a 360 turn yet again in 2007 with their engagement rumours. Although the couple never confirmed this either, several tabloids claimed that Jay Z popped the question on Beyoncé’s birthday.

The wedding

As it turned out, theses weren’t just rumours. They finally got married in 2008 in a super-secret ceremony at Jay Z’s New York apartment. They got married on 4/4 – a date that is special for their relationship (they both were born on the 4th). So, they both got matching tattoos on their ring fingers, instead of exchanging rings.

The pregnancy

Beyonce and Jay Z announced that they were expecting in 2011. After having multiple miscarriages, Blue Ivy came as a blessing in 2012. After a short break, they collaborated on several other tracks including “Drunk in Love” and “Partition.”

Trouble in paradise

In 2014, Jay Z and Beyoncé attended the Met Gala alongside Solange (Beyoncé sister). Soon after the event, a video of Solange hitting Jay Z in an elevator surfaced, which gave rise to rumours of Jay Z’s alleged infidelities. However, a statement was released by the family that it is a personal matter. Despite the clarification, divorce rumours swirled.

While the rumours were a-flying, they both went on a tour together. Beyonce’s song “Ring off” further added to the rumours, which she later clarified was about her parents.

However, these gossips took a back seat when in 2016, the couple made numerous appearances together. In 2017, Beyonce announced at MTV VMAs that she was pregnant with twins, ending the rumors for good.

Over the years, Bey and Jay have been through a rough patch several times but have survived through it all. Now, they are happily married and have 3 children, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi. Almost after 13 years of marriage and three kids, this couple remains to be Hollywood’s favourite and most powerful couple till date.

ALSO READ: Why do some women fall for bad boys? Find out

Share your comment ×