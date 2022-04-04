College Romances: 3 Rules that seniors know but freshers don't

The murky field of college romance has a myriad of relationship types. While some people merely flirt with their classmates, some are in serious relationships with others but dating people on campus. Then there are those who are battling loneliness in a long-distance relationship and seeking solace by cheating with a senior in college. If you are a fresher who happens to be exploring dating in college, then check out a few unspoken rules that seniors are well aware of.

Keep it casual–don’t expect instant commitment

At times, people hesitate to put a label on new relationships as it may tie them down for the rest of the year. This is especially true when you date a classmate or a senior. It would be wise to court like-minded people so that you are not disappointed. Many prefer to go on several dates with various people before finding the one for them. So, do not expect monogamy after going on a date or a hook up unless you expressly discuss it with your mate.

Don’t date someone who has a serious girlfriend

You may have met at a party, at the cafeteria, in class or even at an event on campus and started dating. A few days down the line you figure out that they have a girlfriend. Make sure you stop seeing them as it could spiral into huge drama should they be caught cheating with you. Not only would it be a brittle relationship, but such a scandal can ruin your popularity in college and people would be hesitant to associate with you.

Avoid dating someone who lives near you

Whether they stay in the same boarding house as you or the same hostel, dating someone you’re your vicinity could be problematic. Should you ever breakup, you would be painfully aware of their latest conquests and they would be forced to pass your new boyfriend in the halls. So, it would be best to date someone who doesn’t live right next to you.

No matter whether you are looking for a fling or a serious relationship, remember to treat your partner with respect and maintain honesty in your relationships. The last thing you want is to hurt someone who holds a grudge all through the 4 years of college.

Also Read: Finance tips for people who found love after age 40