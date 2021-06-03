Consider these 4 sure shot signs to know when someone is interested in you

Want to know when a person is attracted to you? Then look out for these 4 signs to know what’s in their heart and how they feel about you.

More often than not, it is hard to figure out when someone is interested in you. Since they don’t give you obvious hints and be a little discreet, it is you who has to look out for such signs to figure out what is going on in their mind and how they feel towards you. There are some signs that the person shows when they like you.

These can include many non-verbal cues such as prolonged eye contact, a friendly touch or the way they treat you. So we have for you some such signs to look out for, to know when someone is interested in you and is definitely inclined towards you!

They lean in

When someone is interested in you, they will lean in while talking to you. This is because they are wanting to tell you that they are paying attention to every word that you are saying and are hinting at the fact that they like being close to you.

They enter your personal space

Since they want to know you more and be a part of your life, they will try to enter your personal space. They will always choose to stand next to you or try their best to sit next to you whenever they get a chance.

They act strange

If a person likes you, they will try their best to somehow get your attention and make you notice them. This may involve going out of their way and doing things that they normally wouldn’t do. They don’t care if they are acting all strange and weird because all they want is your undivided attention.

They remember everything that you tell them

From your favourite food to your favourite colour, they remember every single detail that you tell them. They will try their best to cater to your needs and will make special efforts to bring you your favourite food to make you know how much they care about your likes and dislikes.

