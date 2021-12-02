Convo Starters: 3 Easy ways to brew a conversation with your crush

No matter how brave or courageous one is, the mere thought of starting a conversation with your crush can give you goosebumps while sending chills down your spine. Typing that simple ‘Hi’ can make your fingers tremble, and God forbid, if your crush is standing right in front of you, you may shudder just at the thought of talking to them.

However, brewing a conversation with your crush is not as difficult as it may sound. You just have to put yourself together, gather a little courage and top it with a pinch of confidence, and you are good to go.

Here are 3 ways that will help you start a conversation.

A sweet compliment can never go wrong

If you are struggling to start a conversation, do it with a compliment. Praise them for their straightforwardness or if they are good at singing mention that. Don’t talk about looks, compliment and appreciate them for their known talents or just for the kind of person they are. This will help kill the awkwardness and will help you stretch the talk for some time. Don’t overdo it. Once you feel the conversation is fading away, you better ask for a leave, whether it’s online or offline, and save something for the next meeting. This will save you from any embarrassment and will also make the deal for you.

A simple ‘Hi’ followed by a quick introduction will look elegant

In case, complimenting people is not your cup of tea, start with saying a ‘Hi’ and introduce yourself. Make sure it’s all classy and not creepy. Don’t do it when they are standing with their friends since it may make them feel uncomfortable, or right after sending a friend request on social media. Give space and time. Remember you have to respect the other person’s privacy and have to make them feel comfortable and safe.

Give subtle hints

If you are not getting a chance to go and talk directly with your crush, you may start by giving subtle hints of wanting to initiate a conversation. Again, don’t be creepy. Be gentle, sweet, and elegant. You may smile at them when they look at you, or you may even give them a sweet look to grab their attention. There’s a thin line in approaching someone and stalking them, and remember the latter is a crime. Mind your actions and don’t pursue further if you sense a feeling of discomfort in them. If they are willing to talk to you, your subtle hints will go a long way and you will grab their attention, if not working, know that they might not be interested in you.

