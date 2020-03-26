Couple Goals: THESE common things shared by partners can damage their relationship

We all have certain relationship goals to maintain in our bonding to make it healthy and happy. Setting some goals in the relationship makes us more comfortable and confident with our partners. And maintaining them helps us to get trust from each other. But while maintaining them, it is equally important to set right and rational goals that can be maintained by both of you. But often the most common couple goals can also be toxic for us and it may damage the relationship instead of making it stronger. Recently, relationship experts have given some advice on couple goals and according to them, some common goals can be damaging to your bonding. They think these goals seem to be making the relationship stronger and happier but it may often result in just the opposite of it.

These are some common relationship goals that may be toxic for your relationship according to relationship experts. Check them out.

No fighting at all

Experts observe it as an unrealistic goal which can overwhelm great anger and resentment in partners. Having an argument or fight is very common in any relationship. It helps couples to vent out their anger and resentments with their partners and clear up their doubts or issues they have in the relationship.

We are a perfect couple

We all have flaws in us and it's absurd to be perfect. So, always trying hard to be perfect in the relationship can get you under great pressure. Rather try to embrace your flaws and be imperfectly perfect.

What's yours is mine

Sharing everything with each other is taking possession of one's personal space, such as sharing passwords. This gives us a feeling of encroachment of personal space which can eventually make us feel suffocated and frustrated in the relationship.

Sharing every secret with each other

Sharing every secret with each other is like taking your partner for granted. Some people may consider it a healthy relationship goal, but later, this may lead to serious trouble in your relationship because secrets are very subjective. What you may think is less important can be interpreted differently by your partner.