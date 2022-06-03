Cute date ideas to ensure you're not bored when you're dating a friend

There’s an immense sense of comfort when you decide to explore a relationship with a long-term friend. Some explain it like the solace they feel when they listen to their favorite song track or tuck into their mother’s homecooked meal that they once enjoyed in childhood. But the pressure is always on for your first dates as you move beyond a platonic hangout into romantic territory. If you are confused about where to take your special date, then read on to explore some intriguing options.

Try a new sport like roller skating

While going for drinks or heading for some coffee may be the status quo on average dates; you need something offbeat with your boo. Trying a new sport or activity together is a fun way to stumble, fall but have a gala time at the skating rink. So, put on those roller skates and dance across the rink together!

Take them to the carnival

Munching on hot popcorn and riding the ferris wheel is a childhood memory many of us cherish. Heading to the carnival or a fair near you can help the two of you shed any inhibitions or awkwardness and bond over simple pleasures in life.

Go mini golfing

One of the first things you must do is prepare to surprise them with offbeat adventures on your every date. Mini-golf is a neat step away from conventional golfing and requires far less time and prowess. Spend a happy afternoon being her caddy and strike up a romantic conversation while she putts the golf ball with the club.

Take her out bird-watching

Retreating to the lap of nature amid chirping birds, dew laden blades of grass and the summer sun shining above you can be the perfect milieu for a date. So, take your boo out bird-watching and carry your binoculars along with lots of sunscreen!

Be sure to explore the aforementioned date ideas for a swell time with your latest beau!

