Dating someone older than you? Here's the key to building a lasting relationship

When you finally meet someone you utterly adore, you may find that you aren’t always of the exact same age. Whether you’re dating a younger male or an older one, it is possible that a shadow of doubt creeps in and threatens the foundation of your relationship. So if you’ve been wondering whether or not you fit together, ponder upon some of these considerations and use this guide to strengthen your relationship.

Discuss each of your expectations

Having an honest discussion about what you expect from your partner is imperative. Whether one of you wants marriage while the other wishes to wait, discussing the elements at the start is a good way to start off on the right foot.

Your immediate goals may not align but you can work toward them together

If one of you is younger and wishes to take risks in their job, while the other seeks stability, it would be unfair to expect your lover to cater to either of these demands. You must each feel comfortable enough to work on your individual goals with the support of your partner within the relationship. In areas such as one partner wanting children before the other, you must resolve to discuss the matter and come to a compromise.

Acknowledge your differences

Many believe that having things in common and mutual interests is key to a long and healthy partnership. However, this isn’t always the case for you needn’t always like all the same things. Whether you have mutual friends, grew up in the same neighborhood or even met as strangers who like each other; the critical element is knowing and acknowledging your differences. Leave some room in the relationship for diverse habits, hobbies and interests that each of you can ignite in the other.

Remember that having very little in common doesn’t necessarily spell disaster for your union. As long as you respect and care for each other, you should be able to build a steady partnership.

