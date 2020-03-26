Dating Tips: 8 things women think guys like but they are the biggest turn off for them

Have you ever thought that why you cannot impress a man in date? Maybe you are doing wrong things assuming that they are attractive to men. So, find out the things which you think guys like but they actually don’t.

Often men and women assume certain things to be attractive and appealing to the opposite sex. And once they start their assumption they act accordingly while going for a date. For example, you start talking in a baby voice often if you find that the hero of a TV series or film finds it cute. But you have to understand that we are not filming here. This is the real world where we have to be real and assertive. Showing overconfidence, being over smart, pretending to be someone else, acting like a dumb person are some of the things that are big turn-offs for men. But women do the big mistake often by doing these things in dates.

There are several other things which some women think that men like the most but actually they don’t. These turn-offs are responsible for giving you an unsuccessful date. But you can rectify them to be ready for your next date.

Check out the things which women think are appealing to men but they are not.

Being dumb

Women often think that being dumb attracts men, but this is a big turn-off for men. They find it quite terrible.

Throwing tantrums

Throwing childlike tantrums is not considered to be an attractive thing for guys. Stomping and pouting won’t melt them.

Plum lips

It has quite been in trend to get plum lips like Kylie Jenner. They may look good, but men actually don’t like them. Guys don’t find it attractive as it looks very artificial.

Being trashy

Some women think that being trashy and sleazy will make them attractive to men. But it’s not so, as men assume you are looking for hook-ups. Because trashy clothes and behaviour are considered to be a major turn-off for the men who are finding a wife.

Girls who can’t take care of themselves

Guys don’t like the girls who cannot take care of themselves. It makes you lose respect quickly.

Saying NO

Saying no to something that a woman doesn’t like at all attracts men the most. Agreeing on things which even make you uncomfortable is called doormatting and it is not appealing to men.

Acting like a diva

Confidence is good but not over-confidence. Some of the dating guides say that acting like a diva attracts guys the most. But this is not true. Be assertive but not demanding or unrealistic.

Talking in baby voice

Women may think that it’s cute for a guy, but they don’t like it. Rather they find it really annoying.

