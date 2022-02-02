Dating tips for LGBTQ individuals who happen to be introverts

Dating can be daunting for those who have just come out. But it can be even more intimidating if you happen to be an introvert in the LGBT community. While extroverts can easily wear their heart on their sleeve and make a move on someone they like; things are more difficult if you find it hard to open up to someone who you find attractive. Whether you’re navigating the murky world of dating apps or asking your neighborhood crush on a date, use these tips to have a smoother dating experience.

Opt for short first dates

As introverts you know that you’re either really comfortable with someone or likely to never get along with them at all. So, to gauge the vibe you share with a person, it can help to keep dates short at first. Do not commit to having dinner with someone. Simply agree to a coffee date as it lets you walk away on finishing your first cup instead of dealing with a match you dislike through a 7-course dinner.

Be yourself not a people pleaser

Introverts can feel dreadfully awkward on first dates. So, you may be tempted to just agree with your match rather than admit that you don’t like their views on any subject. However, this non-confrontational stance could lead to trouble if you do hit it off with them later, because they may not actually know what your opinions really are. Whether your opinions are colored by your upbringing, dating history or your sexuality; be comfortable sharing your true thoughts and being yourself.

Be frank about what you seek

If you’ve just come out of a long-term relationship, or you’re just questioning your sexual identity; there’s no harm in being open about it. Being direct is the best way to find a match who wants what you want. So, be frank and honest about whether you seek a casual fling, a serious relationship or even a friend who you hope to develop an attraction to.

While putting yourself out there is easier said than done, this daunting task can offer rich rewards when you finally meet a same-sex partner who you love.

