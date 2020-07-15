David Beckham and Victoria Beckham: What is the secret to their 21 year old marriage?

Victoria and David Beckham: Family first approach and communication are some of the secrets to 21-year-marriage. Read on to know more.

David and Victoria Beckham, who are one of the IT couples recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. Did you know this inspiring duo in 2017 renewed vows? Yes, isn't that super romantic? They exchanged vows of commitment in a small and intimate ceremony. They mostly like to keep a low-profile about their private life but still in several interviews they did share about their bond and how they have been handling it so well all this while.

Want to know the secret to one of the iconic and longlasting celeb marriages? Then read on as today we have compiled certain quotes of the couple which actually reveals their secret recipe to their successful marriage and what has been keeping their relationship so strong even after facing several ups and downs. Read on to know how this rock-solid couple keeps their marriage blooming.

They enjoy life together

One of the secrets to their long and successful marriage is that they have a lot of fun together. Even if they are travelling around the world, they make sure to spend a lot of time together by having date nights, a simple walk or bike ride or by having dance night. Victoria told Vogue Netherlands, "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn’t be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn’t be married anymore."

They work hard for their marriage

In an interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Project, David said, "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, you know, it's always hard work." Even Victoria had second his thoughts in another interview. She too said that they both work very hard, support and look for each outer. They are lucky that they are growing together. Victoria told Elle Magazine, "I try hardest to be the best mother...I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David." Even though they have busy schedules their secret sauce is communication.

They make sure that their family is always first

For the unversed, the couple is blessed with 4 kids: Brooklyn, Romero, Crus and Harper. Recently, their eldest son Brooklyn got engaged to Nicola Peltz. David and Posh have always prioritized their kids over anything else. In an interview with hodakotb, Spice Girls star said, "We're very present in the kids' lives. We love our family, everything we do revolves around them"

Equal responsibilities

In an interview with Elle, the fashion mogul had revealed that they share equal family responsibilities. So, whenever she is away due to some work, David does school preps of their kids, cooking, etc. She said, "I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal to everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking."

