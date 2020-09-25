  1. Home
Dealing with a toxic friend? THESE are the steps to end the friendship maturely

We all may have a toxic friend in our life who can affect our inner peace with negativity. If you cannot deal with his toxicity, then take help from these steps to end the friendship in a peaceful way.
Dealing with a toxic friend? THESE are the steps to end the friendship maturely
When you get involved with a toxic person, it damages your psychological well-being as well. You get negative vibes from them and their toxic behaviour affects your inner peace. So, do you have a toxic friend in your life?

If the answer is yes, then maybe it is time to end the friendship for your own good. But you have to end the relation tactfully without creating any conflict with that person. Read below to know the steps.

How to end the friendship with your toxic friend?

Why you may need to end the relationship?

These are the possible reasons to end the friendship:

Circumstances- Both of your lives have changed. Maybe you guys are not working together or not going to the same institution right now.

Distance- There has been a distance between you and your friend due to varying interests and commitments.

Lying- Your friend is never honest with you.

Negativity- Your friend always makes you feel low in front of others rather than encouraging you.

Rivalry- There is a rivalry between you two which is often termed as a frenemy.

Toxicity- Your friend has changed and become a toxic type of person who gives you negativity always.

Unhealthy ways to end the friendship

Here are unhealthy ways that you should avoid using to end a friendship as that can create a conflict between you two:

Becoming hostile.

Showing aggression.

Ending the friendship over chats.

Cutting off all contact suddenly.

Starting an argument suddenly with all your grudges.

Healthy ways to end the friendship

Take help from these to end the relation peacefully to avoid any heated situation:

1.End the friendship by naturally fading out from that person’s life. Gradually reduce social interaction with him or her that will look completely unintentional.

2.If you think that will not work, then have a one-to-one conversation with that person. Ask him to meet you in person for coffee and clear up all misunderstandings. You can talk about the resentment, address an old fight or set boundaries.  

3.Talk about your feelings as well. Keep your goals in mind and listen to that person as much as you talk.

Take a break

You can also take a break immediately before beginning it all over again. Taking a break will help you to:

Have a new perspective about friendship.

Calm down for a moment.

Miss your friend and the moments you guys have spent together.

verywellmind

