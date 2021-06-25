Dear men, take notes of THESE 8 points to spice up your relationship and take it to next level

Has your relationship come to that stage where everything is just boring and your ladylove is not as excited as before to meet and talk to you? Here is what you gotta do!

Relations can turn boring after a period of time. If the initial butterflies in the stomach have died and there is no more spark between you and yours, welcome to the real world. That’s exactly how a relationship feels after a period of time when you are out of topics for a conversation and every discussion ends up with an argument. Instead of playing the blame game on who is letting the joy in your love die, take in charge and spice up your relationship with these 8 simple, silly, cute and romantic tips!

1. Plan more time for her

Most of the time, it’s the lack of time and attention that makes your girl sad. Are you so obsessed with work that you don’t find enough time to talk or play with her like you used to before? Then all you need is a work-life balance. Take out a diary and make a plan. Set the timetable so you don’t miss out on going out with your pals, attend those dreaded work calls and also, most importantly, spend your day with your girl.

2. Prioritise her

Attend those calls when she reaches out to you or be the one to call even if there ain’t a thing to talk about. Update her with the happenings in your life and ask how she is doing as well. Remember her birthday and every other special day that means something to both of you. In case you are a forgetful person, jot it down on colourful sticky notes and mark it on your calendar, journal or walls so that those dates won’t erase from your memory.

3. Say it with flowers

You love her and that’s enough reason to show up at her doorsteps with some flowers in your hand. Made a mistake? Apologise with flowers. She is unhappy about something you still can’t put your finger on? Send some flowers with a lovely note. Whatever the problem is, solve it with some flowers and don’t wait for her to ask.

4. Sweet talks and sweets never disappoint

If your girl is allergic to flowers then sweets are the better replacement. With delicious fillings-Sweet fruit, savoury salted caramel, spiced ganache, this sweet box could melt her heart and make her happy. Don’t you want to be the guy who makes her happy? Then click the buy button below.

5. Chocolates to tame the mood swings

Share some chocolates. No, don’t just gift her one and walk away. Be there and communicate what’s going on with this relation of yours and why is she feeling moody these days all while sharing that piece of chocolate. This could be one memorable moment in your life. Even if the conversation isn’t going well, at least you get to eat the chocolate.

6. Play board games with her

Maybe you should stop following a routine. Enough with the same boring texts and fixed-time calls. Do something fun and fab that she will enjoy too like board games and puzzles where you will have something new to talk about and understand each other’s interest, game spirit and likes and dislikes on a more personal level.

7. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it!

Sometimes mere words are just not enough. Bring that element of surprise and give life to those dead butterflies in the stomach and snowfall in the abdomen with cute handwritten love notes that your girlfriend will treasure forever. If she is an old school type she will definitely love postcards and vintage handwritten notes.

8. Be the gentleman

You don’t have to wait for a marriage certificate to treat her like your better half. Paint her nails, play her songs and do things with her that you know she wants but never asks. Make her feel comfortable and easy around you and as you already know, she is a queen, so you better treat her like one!

Tell us which of the 8 points worked for you in the comments below!

