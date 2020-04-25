Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Is a Capricorn woman compatible with a Cancer man? Find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Quite on the opposite ends when it comes to their zodiac personalities, are their zodiac signs compatible? Find out

From co-stars to life partners, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are an example for modern Indian marriage. The couple who did not officially accept their relationship until they were married, have come a long way since then.

But, we believe that there's a lot more of a cosmic effect when two individuals come together and their each and every step is based on something larger than pure luck or even love. Once they are together, life completely changes based on their compatibility. This depends a lot on their zodiac signs and how their individual personalities have an effect on each other.

Deepika Padukone - A Capricorn woman

Capricorns are hard workers. They only know one way to grow and it is by going up on the top in everything they do. They are very focused in their life which is what we can resemble Deepika with. One thing that is for sure is that when a Capricorn is in love which in this case is DP, they are super caring and compassionate. They love getting the limelight of the things that they are achieving in their life.

Ranveer Singh - A Cancer man

Cancerians are very emotional beings. They are all about love and emotion but at the same time, they are very hardworking and determined. They want the best for the people they love which is why they are always working hard to achieve their goals. They do not crave for the limelight, but they do manage to get it every now and then without trying.

Compatibility:

If they come together, they can light fires in both their lives! They are dynamic together and can create wonders. Often Capricorn gets into their pride which is why, Cancer has to step down but this is something that can be misunderstood by a lot of people. They have an emotional and mental balance which is why when something is to come up, they try and step down whenever needed.

