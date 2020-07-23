Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Here’s how compatible is this recently engaged couple

Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich just got engaged. Read on to know how compatible these two love birds are based on their zodiac signs.

The singer and actress, Demi Lovato, recently took to her Instagram to announce her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich. The couple started dating somewhere in March this year and seem head over heels in love with each other as evident in the recent Instagram post of the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner,” Lovato wrote as the caption of the announcement post.

From denying the dating rumours to finally getting engaged, the “Confident” singer and the “Young and the Restless” star share amazing chemistry evident in the pictures they share on social media. If you are wondering how compatible they are according to astrology, then read on.

Here is how compatible Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are, based on their zodiac signs.

Demi’s Zodiac Sign

Born on August 20, 1992, Lovato fall under the zodiac sign, Leo. This sign is represented by the lion and people born under this sign are born leaders. Leos love to bask in the spotlight and celebrate themselves regardless of what hardships life throws at them. However, their love for attention can get a bit too much for some people.

Max’s Zodiac Sign

Ehrich was born on June 24, 1991, which makes him a Cancerian. People born under this water sign know how to exist in both emotional and material realms. Cancer-borns have a caring and loving nature, which is why they are adored by people. However, they can be sensitive as well and can get hurt easily.

Compatibility between a Leo and Cancer

Leo and cancer are neighbouring signs of the zodiac so, they have an innate understanding of each other. They are both very fun-loving, creative in life, and they have a desire to find a long-lasting and loving relationship.

However, there have very different perspectives on life. While Cancer is shy and doesn’t open up to people easily, Leo love showy spectacles and being the centre of attention. They are also very powerful personalities in their own way. Leos are the dominant kind who makes their stand more obvious. Cancerians, on the other hand, have a quiet kind of strength and they like to be in the leading role in the relationship.

However, the best thing about the Leo-Cancer relationship is the physical and emotional chemistry they share as a couple. While emotional intimacy comes easy for Cancer, it takes time for Leos to find the emotional spark that makes them stay in the relationship. They might not be the easiest pairing of the zodiac, but both signs are more than capable of making it work.

