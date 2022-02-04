Diamond rings for your wife to surprise her with this Propose Day

Lend your ears to your wife this Valentine’s week because they are soon going to be pleased with the three magical words “YES, I DO!” once again. If a diamond ring is something that bothers you then we are here to help you out. This Propose Day you should get down on one knee and make her realize what a “GEM” of a person she is. These diamond studded rings will give a tough competition to your wife’s love filled eyes.

1.Jewels Valentine's Special 18k Rose Gold Plated Ring

This Valentine's Special 18k Rose Gold Plated Ring is studded with American diamonds. The high grade crystals on the top of the ring shines brighter and gels well with the rose gold coating. This sweet and sentimental special gift is ideal for your wife and will leave her in awe.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 425

Buy Now

2. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Vintage Ring

This GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Vintage Ring is made of pure sterling silver. It is finished with the highest quality Zircon at the top. The diamond studded at the top sparkles and makes it one glamorous piece of jewellery to surprise your wife with this Valentine’s Day.

Price: Rs. 2599

Deal: Rs. 1350

Buy Now

3. Kisna Real Diamond Ring

If you give this gold ring to your wife, then we are sure you are going to be showered with immense hugs and kisses. The beauty of the diamond studded gold ring with elevate special moments between you and your wife. This ring will not lose it shine and look as new as it can for years to come.

Price: Rs. 5600

Buy Now

4. Valentine Solitaire

This Valentine Solitaire is a sterling silver ring stamped for its purity. The dazzling colour of the oval diamond on the top never goes out of fashion. The sparkly and vibrant colour of the ring makes it a divine piece of fashion accessory. With this ring, we are sure your wife will be feeling so blessed to have you in her life.

Price: Rs. 8058

Deal: Rs. 3707

Buy Now

5. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Solitaire Ring

This GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Solitaire Ring is a sheer regal shining beauty. It is made up of hallmarked silver with Zircons covering it entirely on top. This ring is classy, bold and an alluring ring to flaunt.

Price: Rs. 4599

Deal: Rs. 2070

Buy Now

6. Diamond Band Ring

This band ring is studded with American diamonds. It is the best Valentine gift for your wife that signifies love and romance. You can treat this ring as an additional wedding band ring and think about the good old proposal day.

Price: Rs. 5326

Deal: Rs. 2409

Buy Now

7. Kisna Real Diamond Jewellery Gold Diamond Ring

This ring is crafted with real diamond and 14 karat gold. It is precious, beautiful and a perfect fashion accessory that your wife can flaunt everyday. Impress her with your choice and make her feel special like never before.

Price: Rs. 10,000

Buy Now

8. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Solitaire Ring

Rose gold has entered the fashion industry and seems like it is never returning. The rose gold colour of the ring thus makes it a must have. The design of the ring is unique yet modern. Liven up your wedding memories with this GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Solitaire Ring.

Price: Rs. 4798

Deal: Rs. 2160

Buy Now

Ring in a true sense is a symbol of love and commitment that you share with your partner. This Valentine’s Day take a step forward and woo your wife effortlessly. Is there anything in the world that a wife cannot be impressed with?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Products to gift your boyfriend this Valentines