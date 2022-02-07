Digital Devices that your techno-savvy partner will definitely love this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine's Day ditch the mushy gifting items and amuse your partner with what they love the most. Help them to get their hands on everything that they have been yearning for since a long time. Surprise them with top notch digital devices that will accompany them for years to come. This time bid adieu to greeting cards, chocolate hampers, flower bouquets and everything that screams old school romance. Glance through THESE digital devices to make your partner feel fortunate to have you in life.

1. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

This boAt Xtend Smartwatch comes with Alexa that your partner cannot do without. This smartwatch has a 1.69 inch HD display and multiple watch faces to serve every needs and necessities of techno-savvy heads. It also has a stress monitor, heart and blood oxygen monitor. The 14 sports modes and sleep monitor is something that you can't live without with this watch on your wrist.

Price: Rs. 7990

Deal: Rs. 2999

2. Echo Dot

Echo dot is one of the smart speakers that you need in your daily hustle and bustle. This speaker has a fluency in English as well as Hindi. You can enjoy a hands free music control and stream anything that you wish to hear. It is a versatile speaker that connects and controls the operations of other appliances at home. With Echo Dot, you can live in a smart home.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 3499

3. Fire TV Stick

Now you can help your partner to binge watch every favourite series, movies and daily soaps in a complete HD way. This with Fire TV Stick comes with an all new Alexa voice remote. How can anything be better than this Valentine’s Day gift for your boyfriend or girlfriend. With great picture and streaming quality, it makes your binge watching sessions quick and clutter free.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 3,999

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Capture your love story instantly with your Valentine in the most unique and trendy way. This is surely going to be one of the classic Valentine gifts you amuse your partner with. This Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera will help you treasure your memories with its new selfie mirror and close-up lense attachment. This camera produces perfect selfies and provides you with instant credit card size photos.

Price: Rs. 5530

Deal: Rs. 3797

5. Lenovo Tab K10 FHD

This Lenovo Tab K10 FHD comes with a 10.3 inch FHD display. It has a storage capacity of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It has Mediatek Helio P22T Octa Core processor for smooth operations.

Price: Rs. 32,000

Deal: Rs. 16,999

6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. It serves you with the latest Snapdragon processor. The triple camera setup of 64 MP is something you can't stop drooling over. This Valentine’s if you are planning to give your wife or girlfriend a long lived smartphone then don't ignore this blockbuster deal.

Price: Rs. 34,999

Deal: Rs. 24,999

7. Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

This Fitbit comes with a built in GPS, heart rate monitor, sleep and swim tracking technology. It has a multi day battery that lasts up to 7 days straight away. This watch also helps in receiving smartphone notifications. This Valentine’s Day gift your Valentine a useful health status tracking device.

Price: Rs. 9999

Deal: Rs. 7,999

8. Kodak Dock Plus Portable Instant Photo Printer

This portable printer works like magic. If your tech-savvy partner loves everything digital and trendy then you must look at this device. It is compatible with iOS, android and all bluetooth devices. It produces full coloured real photographs that are in a size of 4 by 6 inches. It is convenient and practical to take print out of necessary documents or your captured love story.

Price: Rs. 25,980

Deal: Rs. 11,999

Digital devices are a must have in today’s era. If you are looking for the best Valentine's Day gift then don’t resist buying these for your loved one. They are useful, convenient, practical and can last longer than any other mushy gifts.

