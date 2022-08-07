Discover the 8 different types of love to know how you truly feel

Love is an extremely complicated emotion that we all experience in a multitude of ways. Right from the feeling of love for a friend, family, brother, or sister to a partner- we sense different variants of this emotion for diverse relationships in our life and so do a dissimilar love language. As per the experts, interpersonal love is branched into two major types: passionate love aka sentiment of romance which comprises attraction and sexual desire and compassionate love alias attachment or the deep emotions that lies between long-term partners or other profound bonds or relationships. Because there are varied ways of giving and receiving love, therefore, Greeks categorise this broad term of love into eight different types that people commonly experience during the course of their lifetime. Read on to find out about the 8 different types of love to become precisely certain of your feelings.

Eros

Eros, also known as passionate love defines as the feelings of passion and attraction. It expresses the sexual interest that people feel during the initial phase of a relationship. This type of love is recognised as the component of fusion and it attracts people together. Relationships that start from Eros aka passionate love generally reside in infatuation and attraction. Over a while, this type of love will either diminishes, disappear or convert into another type.

Pragma

Pragma is deciphered into a type of love this is pragmatic or practical. Think of it as the love that is entrenched in responsibility, commitment, and realism. The enduring love requires profound commitment towards one another and takes years and years and multiple experiences to develop the bond and sentiments of pragma. Arranged marriages are the perfect example that blossoms this kind of love or can also be found in long-standing relationships.

Ludus

The love with no strings attached is known as Ludus. It is a very easy-going, flirtatious and fun kinda love that comes with no deep feelings or boundaries that come with eros or pragma. This type of love is usually witnessed at the primary stage of a relationship when partners are trying to woo each other because of their fondness through the process of flirting.

Agape

Agape is referred to as the type of love that is noble, generous and selfless in nature. Angelic figures like Mother Teresa is a perfect example of this kind of life. This comes under the universal compassionate love (not restricted to just one). It’s the purest and unconditional type of love that you feel for all being without expecting anything in return.

Philia

Philia is translated into the type of love that is found in a deep, long-lasting friendship. It is a companionable love and you will find it effortless to confide in another person since your relationship is based upon trust, and respect and is fabricated on a very personal level. The love found in such friendships is as deep and intense as in a relationship but not in that way. The depth of pain and loss is quite challenging to deal with.

Philautia

Philautia is a type of love that is centred on self. Self-love and self-compassion are the perfect words that describe Philautia. A relationship with our deep self is extremely vital and it needs to be nurtured in order to build confidence and self-esteem. Moreover, it tells others how to treat us and so, pampering yourself is a significant way to deepen the feelings of Philautia and to feel good about oneself.

Storge

Storge is interpreted as the type of love that is found between our immediate family members and relatives. This type of love is strengthened by blood, childhood memories, and acquaintance. Storge is empathetic, defensive, and intensely entrenched in reminiscence.

Mania

Mania is a type of toxic love in which one person has deep feelings of affection towards the other. The imbalance in affection can further create varied unhealthy problems including possessiveness, insecurities and clinginess.

