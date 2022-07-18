While self-love and self-confidence come easily to some people, they are not universally felt by every individual. Some tend to struggle to build up their self-worth while others grow up with severe body image issues. So, whether you grew up with a dysfunctional family dynamic or happened to have a series of poor relationships that had you questioning your decisions, you may find that you have some self-destructive tendencies. But it is never too late to begin a healthy relationship with your own body and soul, so read on to discover common ways in which you may be gaslighting yourself.

By berating yourself for feeling a certain way

If your parents or childhood conditioning led to you to suppress feelings of discomfort, and pretend that all was well most of the time, then you must reassess matters as an adult. It is important for you to validate your feelings because for too long you may have swept whatever you feel under the rug by blaming yourself for being sad or upset even when a friend or family member taunted you and you had good reason to be upset.

By assuming it’s all in your head and a figment of your overdramatic mind

Sometimes some individuals are told for too long that they are making a big deal of things. This causes you to believe that you are overthinking it or that it may be all in your head. You must realise that arguments or obstacles in interpersonal relationships cannot be a figment of your imagination. Hence, you must not gaslight yourself.

By letting your past mistakes define your future

A lot of us may make mistakes as we head on through life. Be it an important blunder at work that costs you a job you loved, or an unexpected love that turned toxic in a matter of weeks; there are plenty of things you may be blaming yourself for. While caution may serve you well in future, avoiding taking risks because you anticipate failure may result in you holding yourself back.

Therefore, to embrace every aspect of yourself as well as your imperfections, you must forgive yourself for past follies and accept any muddles you’d get into in the future. So, remember to trust your gut and value your feelings to avoid gaslighting yourself.

