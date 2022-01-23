Discover how resentment starts to build in your arranged marriage

The husband and wife in any marriage are ideally supposed to be a strong support system for each other as they sail the stormy seas of life. However, if you are in an arranged marriage, perhaps you do not have the luxury of working on your problems mutually. If one or both partners go above each other’s head to escalate the matter with their parents, resentment tends to build. Read on to know more about how bitterness may crawl into your marriage.

It can start off as a small issue

Arguments and bickering are a normal part of any relationship. The issue could be as small as you tossing a wet towel on the bed each morning and earning the ire of your spouse. Or perhaps you refuse to clean the bathroom after using it and leave the job to your spouse. No matter how big or small the problem is, it tends to get out of hand once parents are involved.

Your spouse takes your problems to their parents

When you quarrel in your marriage, the problem should be mutually resolved between the two of you if possible. However, when one of you complains to your parents before addressing the issue with the spouse, it can escalate a matter. The parents would then call up the in-laws and express disappointment in how their son or daughter is being treated.

Soon, you have no control over the matter

Once the parents get involved and berate your spouse, you may feel like stepping in to end the matter. But the issue has essentially snowballed and you cannot apologize and end the matter as easily as when it was just an argument between the two of you. When problems between you two routinely get blown out of proportion this way, the experience can be emotionally exhausting for both the husband and the wife in the marriage.

Even though you feel more comfortable talking about such things with your parents who have arranged the match with your spouse; you must remember that the easier way is to have an honest conversation with your spouse and resolve matter so that they do not resent you long term.

