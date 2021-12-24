Do the thoughts of a probable break up haunt you? Here's how to control them

It’s 3 AM. You woke up thinking about what your life would look like if your partner parted ways with you. Do such thoughts sound familiar? Do you, too, have nightmares about a failed relationship? If the answer is yes, it might be because of your insecurities or simply a result of your past experiences.

If you are wondering how to control, or, at least, limit these thoughts, here are a few ways that can help you sail through.

Be affirmative that everything happens for a reason

If you want such thoughts to stop haunting you, you have to make peace with the fact that everything happens for a reason. Assure yourself if God forbid you to have to suffer a break-up it will be for your own good. Don’t make scenarios in your head and see it as a phase of life. Once you have understood the fact it will be easier to kill such negative feelings.

Believe in yourself

No matter how hard you try, if somebody wants to be in your life, he or she will make their way through. So, stop blaming yourself and have faith. You need to validate the fact that you are perfect and that there’s nothing you have to change about yourself but the art of overthinking. Stop imagining and creating scenarios that have nothing to do with reality. Learn to love yourself and live in the moment.

Tweak your lifestyle

Now, you may wonder what does thoughts about a probable break-up have to do with tweaking a lifestyle. A lot is the answer. Negative thoughts sometimes can be because of an unhealthy lifestyle. So, if anxiety and negativity have become your friends, you may want to consider living a healthy life. Watch what you eat, stop watching sad movies and get up and exercise. Also, keep a track of your sleeping patterns, since sleep disturbances may also cause anxiety and stress.

Spend time with your partner

While this may sound not much of a deal, this has a big role to play in how you think throughout the day. If you are spending a good time with your partner, the good memories are likely to stay with you leaving no room for the bad ones to haunt you. Avoid unnecessary fights, and always understand your partner. If he or she is sleeping early, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he or she is ignoring you. Tell yourself maybe they are just tired since they had a long day at work. Little things make a difference and it has to start with you. Control your mind and be rest assured that these thoughts will disappear gradually.

