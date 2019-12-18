Do you often lose friends? THESE are the reasons why the world has become bad at friendship

Have you realised the fact that friendships are no longer the same as they used to be? THIS could be the reason behind it.

Friends are a fundamental part of everyone’s life and to be honest, we could only wonder what we would do without them. But, have you ever wondered that only some of your friends are actually your ‘true friends’ while others just tend to be acquaintances. Now, these acquaintances can be at your college, workplace or even the gym. There’s just a chunk of your life that you share with them while they remain oblivious to the other. This is what creates difficulty in building a strong connection which is why people cannot connect with you and take you for granted.

A friend is someone you create a connection with and that should not change with your changing moods. Crossing that invisible moral line has become easier these days because it seems like you haven’t truly connected with them. While we are constantly building relationships on our phones and through dating or social media applications, we often tend to blur that line. Hanging out with friends is now replaced with chilling in bed alone and watching a movie. Even the extroverts are now taking advantage of it and skipping on that reunion party.

Each friendship should be easy, but nowadays it literally feels like everyone is walking on eggshells. As we approach our adulthood, we become comfortable with things that we like and do not like to compromise, so, friendships are the only kind of relationships that take a hit first. Everyone is set in their own way and they will usually do anything they please, even if that comes with a little stab on the back. This is because human relationships have merely been replaced by phones and there’s no physical connection whatsoever.

The right way to have a real friendship is to not expect anything selfish in return and always have your friend’s back. We can truly say that the world has clearly become smaller with people connecting over their phones while also staying in their own comfort zones. This has clearly impacted adult friendships which is why we are all losing friends.

Credits :the atlantic

